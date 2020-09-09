Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, September 9, 2020:
FARM BUREAU ENDORSES ERNST, FEENSTRA: The Iowa Farm Bureau’s political arm endorsed Republicans Joni Ernst and Randy Feenstra in their respective election races, their campaigns announced.
Ernst is a Republican first-term incumbent facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
Feenstra defeated longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in this year’s GOP primary, and now faces Democrat J.D. Scholten in western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.
“Candidates earn the Friend of Agriculture designation (endorsement) by supporting issues that directly impact Iowa’s agricultural economy,” Erik Oberbroeckling, a Clayton County farmer and chairman of the Farm Bureau PAC, said in a news release accompanying all endorsements. “With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, it is essential to have strong advocates for agriculture representing Iowa.”
SIERRA CLUB ENDORSES STATEHOUSE DEMOCRATS: The Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club published its endorsements for 2020 state and local campaigns. The dozens of candidates endorsed by the environmental group are all Democrats. They were chosen “based on their support of the critical environmental issues facing Iowans such as clean water, renewable energy, voter access to the polls, and protection of the bottle deposit law,” according to the group.
“These candidates are leaders who truly care about public policy and its effect on the citizens of Iowa,” Sierra Club of Iowa director Pam Mackey Taylor said in a news release. “True leadership means dealing with the problems the state faces. Being a leader requires courage, vision, and an interest in the future.”
GOP CHALLENGES GREENFIELD ON CHINA: A new TV ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, accuses Greenfield of being “weak on China” and “wrong on jobs,” saying her policies would send American jobs to China.
To support the allegations, the NRSC ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1303730843106586624 cites a 2017 study by NERA Economic Consulting, which later that year pushed back on Republican President Donald Trump and his administration’s citing of the study when making their political arguments.
DEMOCRATS TARGET HINSON: A new TV ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, takes to task Republican 1st District candidate Ashley Hinson for her campaign’s plagiarism and a vote to provide legal protection to businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits.
The ad https://youtu.be/0ySRXwUw0Ng notes Hinson’s campaign plagiarized a myriad of media publications throughout her campaign website, as first reported by the New York Times. Hinson apologized for the lifted passages and blamed staff, which she said would be held accountable.
The DCCC ad also notes Hinson’s vote in support of state legislation that gave extra legal protections to businesses to shield them from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The proposal was supported by statehouse Republicans and opposed by Democrats.
MILLER-MEEKS’ ECONOMIC RECOVERY COUNCIL: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, unveiled a team of 63 small business owners that will comprise her campaign’s economic advisory council.
The members “will advocate for policies to fully reopen the Iowa and U.S. economies, returning them to pre-pandemic employment levels and focusing on ways to bring more jobs and growth to southern and eastern Iowa,” according to the campaign.
“I trust the advice and guidance of this group of people who all have a stake in Iowa’s economy,” Miller-Meeks said in a campaign news release. “I will always pursue policies that are best for our small businesses, their employees and for the people of the 2nd district.”
