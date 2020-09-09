Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

“These candidates are leaders who truly care about public policy and its effect on the citizens of Iowa,” Sierra Club of Iowa director Pam Mackey Taylor said in a news release. “True leadership means dealing with the problems the state faces. Being a leader requires courage, vision, and an interest in the future.”

GOP CHALLENGES GREENFIELD ON CHINA: A new TV ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, accuses Greenfield of being “weak on China” and “wrong on jobs,” saying her policies would send American jobs to China.

To support the allegations, the NRSC ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1303730843106586624 cites a 2017 study by NERA Economic Consulting, which later that year pushed back on Republican President Donald Trump and his administration’s citing of the study when making their political arguments.

DEMOCRATS TARGET HINSON: A new TV ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, takes to task Republican 1st District candidate Ashley Hinson for her campaign’s plagiarism and a vote to provide legal protection to businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits.