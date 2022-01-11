Campaign Almanac for

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
LOCAL ENDORSEMENTS FOR DEJEAR: Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman and Democratic candidate for governor, announced the endorsements of 55 community-level leaders across Iowa. The endorsements come from mayors, current and former state lawmakers, political activists, faith leaders and advocates.
“I am grateful for the support of so many amazing leaders from across our state,” DeJear said in a statement.
“From Davenport to Waterloo, Newton to West Des Moines, I am honored to know these folks are standing beside me, ready to do the hard work and continue our grassroots campaign. Our campaign is ready to stand united with folks across our great state to move Iowa forward for parents, students, small-business owners, laborers.”
Kim West, a lawyer from Des Moines, also is running for the party’s nomination to face Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
DEMOCRATS LAUNCH BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN: The political arm of the Iowa Senate Democrats has unveiled an advertising campaign that it says highlights workforce issues and ties the problems to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who faces re-election this fall.
The campaign started with a new website, reynoldsworkforcecrisis.com, and two billboards in Des Moines.
“All across the state schools are closing, hospitals are turning patients away and delaying care, and businesses can’t find enough workers,” Andy Suchorski, executive director of the Senate Majority Fund, said in a news release. “There are fewer Iowans in the workforce today than there were a decade ago, and that’s directly because of the policies Kim Reynolds and the Republicans have enacted since they gained trifecta control five years ago.”
HINSON RAISES $800K: Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s campaign announced it raised more than $809,000 during the final three-month period of 2021. The Hinson campaign claimed the mark is a record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during a non-election year.
“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by (Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi,” Hinson said in a campaign news release.
The Hinson campaign reported 6,000 new donors in the three-month period and that the average donation was $50, and over 96 percent of donations were $100 or less.
Federal campaign finance reports for the final 2021 period are due at the end of the month.