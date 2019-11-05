A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:
FORMER STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BIDEN: Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Tod Bowman, a former state lawmaker from Maquoketa who was among the few remaining statehouse Democrats representing mostly rural districts.
Bowman also is a high school teacher. He described the former vice president as the candidate who is most prepared to serve as president on the first day.
“In a Biden administration, Joe and Jill will invest in education beyond high school and give teachers the dignity and pay they deserve,” Bowman said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe also knows just as well as anybody that health care is personal — that’s why he will build on Obamacare and provide Iowans with a Medicare-like option.”
WARREN’S PLAN FOR MILITARY: U.S. service members’ pay would be raised at or above the Employment Cost Index under Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plans for service members, veterans and their families.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts also proposed expanding funding for mental health services with the goal of addressing veteran suicide, prosecuting sexual harassment as a stand-alone crime under military law, and “on day one” reversing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.
“I know our service members and their families are smart, tough, and resourceful — they will accomplish any mission we ask of them, whatever the cost. But it’s not fair to our men and women in uniform to ask them to solve problems that don’t have a military solution. Nor is it fair to them when we refuse to make the tough calls to change course when our strategies aren’t working,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “A strong military should act as a deterrent so that most of the time, we won’t have to use it. We can honor our veterans by ending these endless wars, reining in our bloated defense budget and reducing the influence of defense contractors at the Pentagon, and bringing our troops home responsibly — and then providing our veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.”
BENNET’S EASTERN IOWA STEERING COMMITTEE: Former Johnson County prosecutor J. Patrick White will chair 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bennet’s Eastern Iowa Steering Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
The committee, which will include Democrats from seven eastern Iowa counties who have endorsed the U.S. Senator from Colorado and will support the campaign’s efforts to reach Iowa caucus-goers.
“We find ourselves with the most immoral, incompetent, even dangerous president in our history,” White said. “From a deep, talented list of choices to replace him, Michael Bennet’s combination of executive experience, bold and achievable policy priorities, and commitment to the challenges at home and abroad put him at the top of that list.”
Other country chairs are Brett Haddy, Linn County; Henry Marquard, Muscatine County; Fred Peeters, Scott County; Margaret Schmitz, Dubuque County; Carol Bartles, Des Moines County; and Ed Brown, Clinton County.
IOWANS AMONG BENNET’S NATIONAL EDUCATION LEADERS: Bennet’s campaign announced its national list of endorsements from educators, and nine Iowans are on the list: Larry Beall and Robert Bibens of Des Moines, Tim Clay of Norwalk, Kathyrn Dick of Persia, Mary Holland of Iowa City, Henry and Sharon Marquard of Muscatine, Kesho Scott of Grinnell, and Kristin Steingreaber, Keosauqua.
DELANEY INTRODUCES PARIS 2.0 PROPOSAL: Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney released his plan for a new international climate agreement, which he says is stronger than the current Paris Climate Agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States.
Delaney’s plan would set the goal for global net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The former Congressman from Maryland also proposed establishing a Global Institute of Climate and Energy Solutions to support research, to which the U.S. would commit $50 billion over 10 years.
“The Paris Agreement’s emission reduction pledges are insufficient to limit global warming, and the original agreement didn't do enough to facilitate the development of the innovative solutions we will need for renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage and transmission, and carbon capture technologies,” Delaney said in a statement. “We must take bold action with real solutions to solve this crisis.”