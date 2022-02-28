Campaign Almanac: Former U.S. Rep. David Young to run for Iowa Statehouse

DES MOINES — Republican David Young, who previously served central Iowa in Congress, announced Monday he is running for the Iowa Legislature.

Young, who represented Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District for a pair of two-year terms from 2015 through 2018, said he will run for the Iowa House in the new statehouse district that includes the southeast Dallas County communities of Boone, Adel and Van Meter, where Young lives.

The new district boundaries for House District 28 created an open-seat race, with no incumbent.

“Serving Iowans at any level of government is an honor and a service which I take seriously with great humility and responsibility,” Young said in a news release. “I look forward to working for my fellow Iowans and creating new opportunities for them by strengthening our schools and economy, maintaining fiscal discipline with a balanced budget, supporting our law enforcement, and protecting our freedoms and liberties.”

Before serving in Congress, Young was the chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley from 2006 to 2013.

Sonya Heitshusen, a former Des Moines TV news anchor who works in the State Auditor’s Office, has announced her candidacy as a Democrat in House District 28, as has Tom Walton, a lawyer.

LIBERTARIAN GUBERNATORIAL TICKET: Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia will run as the Libertarian Party of Iowa’s ticket in the state’s race for governor.

Stewart, the candidate for governor, is a former law enforcement officer and food co-op founder.

Stewart ran as the Libertarian candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race in 2020, and in the state’s 2018 election for state agriculture secretary.

In a news release, Stewart said he hopes to guide an end to the state’s “destructive and bigoted war on drugs,” ensure access to a quality education that includes “universal school choice,” and stand against the use of eminent domain on private carbon pipeline projects.

“As we campaign across the state, Marco and I look forward to hearing the concerns of our fellow Iowans and finding solutions for Iowans that empower them to make their own decisions through expanded personal and economic freedom,” Stewart said in a news release. “I believe that, if elected governor, I will be an honest broker between the two other parties in control of our legislature, and will

NIELSEN SEEKING RE-ELECTION: Iowa Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, is running for a fourth term in Iowa House 85, which consists of North Liberty, Solon and parts of rural Johnson County.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do for my constituents so far and know that there is still more I can achieve,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen was born and raised in Iowa. After becoming involved with her children’s school activities and creating programs like Walking School Bus, she was elected mayor of North Liberty in 2014. She worked to bring services to the community like intra-city public transit, raise the minimum age and develop more affordable housing. She sought innovative solutions and implemented inclusion services to make the growing and diversifying community more accessible.

Nielsen serves on the Administration and Rules, Commerce, Local Government (as ranking Democrat), State Government and Ways and Means committees. She also serves on the Administrative Rules Review and State Government Efficiency Review committees, and as an assistant minority leader.

