Campaign Almanac: Gov. Reynolds sets fundraising record

Booker's caucus: Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign rolled out its “Black Americans with Cory” caucus, a coalition of black community leaders who will advocate for the U.S. senator from New Jersey and highlight his policies on issues of importance to black Americans, the Booker campaign said.

“Black Americans have been at the center of every movement for justice in this nation’s history and black voters have been the backbone of every progressive electoral victory in modern American politics,” Booker said in a news release. “So we’re launching ‘Black Americans with Cory’ because we know from experience that the ability to speak to and inspire the most loyal constituency within our party is a job requirement for the Democratic nominee, it’s not a nice-to-have. At our best, we’re the party that understands that diverse coalitions of people are the only thing that has ever made real, lasting change in our country. The work of building the coalition that defeats Donald Trump starts here in Iowa.”