Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
The Republican Party of Iowa announced the speaker lineup for their annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser on Friday, which includes nearly every Republican presidential candidate.
The event, which reliably draws presidential candidates seeking the support of Republican caucus-goers, will be held at 5 p.m. July 28, in Des Moines. The event will be hosted by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann.
The list of confirmed attendees is:
Former President Donald Trump Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Former Vice President Mike Pence Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Talk show host Larry Elder Michigan businessman Perry Johnson
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters during Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride event Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines.
NICK ROHLMAN, The Gazette
“You don’t want to miss it, we need you there,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a Twitter video posted by Kaufmann. “This is the opportunity to hear from some great Republican candidates that are vying to be the next president of the United States of America.”
Among declared candidates, only former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley are not on the list, though more speakers could be announced ahead of the event.
The event presents an opportunity for candidates to speak to a large crowd of Republican voters around six months ahead of the expected date of the 2024 first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Iowa Dems hire new staff
The Iowa Democratic Party announced new top staff hires on Friday, saying the hires make the party “fully staffed and ready to support Democratic candidates and values.”
Kevin Sobkoviak was hired as the party’s finance director. Sobkoviak has worked on several Democratic campaigns for governor and senate.
Paige Godden, a former Iowa journalist, was hired as the communications director. Godden worked for various newspapers in western Iowa before joining the left-leaning outlet Iowa Starting Line. She was Rep. Cindy Axne’s communications director until 2023.
Dawson McNamara-Bloom, a former staffer for Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Annette Taddeo, was hired as the party’s rapid response director.
Raising funds and adding new staff to the party was a goal set by Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart in her bid for the position earlier this year. In a statement, she said the new staff will help the party win elections.
Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party
“When I was elected as chair, I said my focus is squarely on helping the party win elections again. With these three new hires, the Iowa Democratic Party is now fully staffed and I’m confident that this new IDP team will be unstoppable,” Hart said in a press release.
Never before has a major presidential candidate faced so much legal peril in the buildup to the election. Former President Donald Trump is facing not one but two sets of indictments.
