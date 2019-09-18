A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, September 18, 2019:
IOWA TREASURER ENDORSES WARREN: One of Iowa’s highest office-holding Democrats has endorsed Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign.
State treasurer Michael Fitzgerald endorsed Warren, praising the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts’ calls to address income inequality.
Fitzgerald is one of three statewide elected Democrats in Iowa. State attorney general Tom Miller has endorsed Steve Bullock, a former state AG; state auditor Rob Sand has not endorsed in the primary.
“As Iowa’s treasurer I’ve seen firsthand how corruption and greed hold back our economy and hollow out our middle class,” Fitzgerald said in a statement distributed by the Warren campaign. “Elizabeth Warren understands better than anyone the challenges facing working people today, and she’s unafraid to call out the rich, influential and powerful forces that are responsible for those challenges.”
FORMER STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar announced endorsements from six former state lawmakers, including one Republican-turned-independent.
David Johnson, who represented a northwest Iowa Senate district as a Republican but disavowed his party after the election of Donald Trump as president, is among those endorsing Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota.
The other former state lawmakers endorsing Klobuchar are Kay Halloran, Linda Nelson, Roger Stewart, John Wittneben, and Pat Deluhery.
In a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign, Johnson said he is endorsing Klobuchar in part because of her perspective as someone who is willing to address climate change from the perspective of an agricultural state.
“We need a candidate who has a proven record of bringing people together to solve such challenges,” Johnson said.
BOOKER CALLS FOR END TO RIGHT-TO-WORK LAWS: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker made a case for pro-union policies while expressing his support for union-represented GM workers on strike in Detroit.
Booker, a U.S. Senator from New Jersey, proposed closing loopholes that allow workers to be classified as independent contractors, strengthening protections for workers’ rights to unionize and strike, and expanding opportunities for workers to organize, including across businesses within the same sector.
Booker also proposed a living wage, overtime protections, paycheck fairness, required paid family leave, and policies designed to create affordable childcare.
“I learned the power of collective action from my grandfather who was an assembly line worker and UAW union rep in Detroit,” Booker said in a statement. “He showed me how, when workers stick together, injustices can be corrected and real progress can be made. That’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life — and today, as I stand with workers who are fighting for fairer wages and better benefits across the country, I’m outlining how my administration will ensure that our economy leaves no one behind.”
SANDERS PROPOSES CAP ON RENT INCREASES: A national cap on annual rent increases is among the key provisions of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ “Housing for All” plan.
The U.S. Senator from Vermont proposed capping annual rent increases at no more than 3 percent or 1.5 times the Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher.
Sanders also proposed building nearly 10 million homes through myriad federal housing programs, and fully funding a federal rental assistance program at $410 billion over the next 10 years.
“There is virtually no place in America where a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford a decent two-bedroom apartment. At a time when half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, this is unacceptable,” Sanders said in a statement. “For too long the federal government has ignored the extraordinary housing crisis in our country. That will end when I am president. My administration will be looking out for working families and tenants, not the billionaires who control Wall Street.”
The Sanders campaign said the proposal would cost $2.5 trillion over the next decade and would be financed by a tax on the top one-tenth of 1 percent of wage earners.
DELANEY PROPOSES STRONGER ANTI-TRUST ACTION: Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney announced an anti-trust plan that included instructing federal courts and anti-trust agencies to weigh long-term market structure when reviewing a proposed merger.
The former Congressman from Maryland said federal anti-trust laws need to be adapted to 21st-century markets.
“When so many key sectors of our economy are dominated by a handful of companies, it’s bad for business, bad for consumers and ultimately bad for our economy,” Delaney said in a statement. “Agriculture and tech are in many ways very different fields, but they’re both suffering from the same problem: downright anti-competitive behavior that creates very little market accountability. As a former entrepreneur, I’m a proud capitalist and capitalism is all about competition. We need to update the Clayton and Sherman Acts and make it clear to the courts and enforcement agencies that competition is essential.”
IOWA POLL SHOWS BIDEN-WARREN RACE: A new poll in Iowa shows Joe Biden regaining his lead over Warren in the Democratic primary, but within the margin for error.
In a new poll from “Focus on Rural,” a liberal group advocating for presidential candidates to address rural issues with rural voters, Biden was the top pick of likely Democratic caucus participants. His lead over Warren was 25 percent to 23 percent, well within the poll’s margin for error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
This is the fifth Iowa Democratic caucus poll from Focus on Rural, and Biden’s lead over Warren has shrunk in each, from 21 percentage points in late 2018 to 17 points in March. Its July poll actually showed Warren leading Biden by 3 points.
Pete Buttigieg was the only other candidate in double figures in the latest poll, at 12 points.
David Binder Research, on behalf of Focus on Rural, surveyed 500 likely Iowa Democratic caucus participants on official Iowa voter lists from September 14 through September 17.
ISU POLL SHOWS WARREN LEADING: In another new poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus participants, Warren has an 8-point lead over Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Warren was at 24 percent and Biden and Sanders at 16 percent apiece in a new poll published by Iowa State University and the online polling company Civiqs.
But the poll also said 31 percent of respondents said they do not want Biden to be the party’s nominee, and 23 percent said the same of Sanders.
Civiqs, on behalf of ISU, surveyed 572 likely Iowa Democratic caucus participants online from September 13 through September 17. The results are weighted by myriad demographics to be representative of registered voters in Iowa, and the poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.