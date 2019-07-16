Harris calls for feds to set prescription drug prices: Under a Kamala Harris administration, the federal government would set “fair” prices for pharmaceutical companies to dramatically reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, which right now cost Americans an average of $1,200 a year.
The California senator plans to roll out her “People Over Profits” crackdown on big pharmaceutical companies at an AARP presidential candidate forum in Davenport on Tuesday.
“As president, I will not stand idly by as Americans pay thousands of dollars for prescription drugs while big pharmaceutical companies rake in massive profits,” Harris said about her plan that would force pharmaceutical companies to reduce prices and “hold them accountable when they gouge Americans.”
As California attorney general, Harris said, she secured more than $230 million for Californians through settlements with pharmaceutical companies over deceptive and dangerous practices.
Her plan would stop pharmaceutical companies from price-gouging patients by setting a fair price for what they can charge for prescription drugs; tax any pharmaceutical company profits made from selling a drug above the fair price at a rate of 100 percent, with the funds directly rebated to consumers; end the pharmaceutical company tax loophole for direct-to-consumer advertising expenses which taxpayers currently subsidize at an estimated cost of $6 billion a year, and use those proceeds to boost NIH funding for new treatments.
If Congress did not address those priorities legislatively, Harris would use executive action to investigate price-gouging, import lower-cost alternatives from abroad, prioritize investigations of predatory pharmaceutical companies at the Justice Department, and license patents for high-priced drugs for the most egregious offenders.
Harris’ full plan will be available at kamalaharris.org/drug-costs.
Harris at the fair: Harris’ campaign says it will have staff available and making voter contact at more than 70 state fairs throughout the coming weeks. The campaign said the organizing effort will span the state and aims to sustain the momentum built by Harris’ showing in the first Democratic presidential debates.
“We are organizing in every corner of this state to meet people where they are,” Harris’ Iowa organizing director Erin Phillips said in a statement. “Our team is going out into communities, listening, learning, and building the relationships with caucus-goers that are the foundation of our campaign.”
11 new offices, 22 Iowa endorsements for O'Rourke: Beto O’Rourke’s Democratic presidential campaign announced the opening of 11 new field offices and 22 endorsements in Iowa.
“The only way we take back this country is by bringing everyone into our democracy --- and here in Iowa, our team building a grassroots campaign where every Iowan’s voice is at the core of our solutions,” O’Rourke campaign Iowa state director Norm Sterzenbach said in a statement. “We’re growing our movement throughout the summer so that every Iowan, regardless if they have caucused or not and regardless of whether they’re a Democrat, Republican, or wants to put country over party, knows they’re in the right place with Team Beto.”
Inslee's working families plan: Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee unveiled his “Putting Families First” policies for working families. Inslee’s plan calls for a national paid family leave program, investments in early child care and early education, investment in higher education, stronger workplace protections and national long-term care benefits.
“This plan represents a comprehensive reorientation of our government toward the American people and programs that actually matter. It’s about time we took care of our country’s working families, who for too long have taken a backseat to corporations, special interests, and wealthy donors,” Inslee said in a statement. “In Washington state, we know that the best way to grow an economy isn’t to give special treatment to those already at the top; it’s to invest in the people who make our economy grow and succeed. My plan expands that success to all of America, and will help us grow our economy, while taking care of our families.”
DeBlasio staffs up: On the heels of what the campaign said was a strong fundraising quarter, Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio has made a number of new hires, including in Iowa.
Cameron Macaw-Hennick will serve as the de Blasio campaign’s new Iowa field director, the campaign said. The campaign also added four new staff members in the fellow early voting state of South Carolina, and three new national campaign hires.