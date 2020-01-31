Campaign Almanac: Leach endorses Bill Weld

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:
LEACH ENDORSES WELD: Former Iowa Congressman Jim Leach, a Republican from Davenport, has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts.
Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh are presenting a primary challenge to GOP President Donald Trump, although most expect few Republican voters will stray from the president.
Leach served 15 terms in the U.S. House.
“Bill is a mixture of a (Ronald) Reagan and Bob Ray Republican,” Leach said, referring to the Republican former president and former Iowa governor. “He’s a fiscal conservative who, in the Bob Ray tradition, is an executive who understands that difficult choices have to be made. He believes in reining in deficits, and at the same time, addressing important contemporary issues, such as climate change. He is known for his thoughtfulness on policy. As a former federal prosecutor, he is committed to stamping out corruption.
“And he’s a good man, with a good family, who makes good friends — the kind of person any of us would be proud to know and honored to have in charge.”
DVORSKYS ENDORSE WARREN: Bob and Sue Dvorsky, prominent Iowa Democrats, have endorsed Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
Bob Dvorsky, a former state legislator, and Sue Dvorsky, a former state party chairwoman, previously endorsed Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California.
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Phyllis Thede, a state lawmaker from Bettendorf, endorsed Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
Thede is one of just a handful of minority Iowa state lawmakers. She previously endorsed Harris.
“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran, and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington.”
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Dave Williams, a state legislator from Cedar Falls, endorsed Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Minnesota.
“Amy Klobuchar’s extensive record of legislative achievement and bipartisan cooperation is second to none,” Williams said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Throughout her career, Amy has put the needs of working families above partisanship. Her top priorities as president will be creating new jobs and making important investments in education, health care and the environment — things that directly impact the daily lives of Iowans like my constituents.”
Williams is the 18th state lawmaker to endorse Klobuchar. That’s the most in the primary field, her campaign said.
ANOTHER POLL SHOWS TIGHT RACE: A new poll from Park Street Strategies shows a familiar theme on the Democratic presidential primary in Iowa: a close race between four leaders.
In the Park Street poll, former vice president Joe Biden (20%), Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (18%), Warren (17%) and Buttigieg (17%) were within the 3-percentage-point margin of error of each other. Klobuchar was next at 12%.
“The Iowa race is crowded and extremely close — with the top four candidates clustered together. While Biden leads and does hold a small advantage, the difference between Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg reflects a statistical tie,” Chris Kofinis, founder and CEO of Park Street Strategies, said in a news release. “It is reasonable to believe that with a successful (get out the vote) operation, any one of these four candidates could win in Iowa.”
SANDERS UNVEILS PLANS FOR DISABILITY RIGHTS: Sanders said he would take several executive actions to strengthen protections for Americans with disabilities.
Sanders said he would protect and expand Social Security Disability Insurance and supplemental programs, enforce a U.S. Supreme Court decision that protected the rights of individuals with disabilities to get community support and create a National Office of Disability Coordination, run by a person with a disability.
Sanders also said he would reject renewals and new proposals from states to place disability and aging services under the management of for-profit corporations, citing Iowa’s private Medicaid management as an example.
“Nearly 30 years after the (Americans with Disabilities Act), it is unacceptable that people with disabilities do not enjoy full equality and inclusion everywhere in America, and we will not wait to advance disability rights,” Sanders said in a statement. “This is an issue of fundamental civil rights. Every person with a disability deserves the right to live in their community and have the support they need to thrive. This right must be available to all, free of waiting lists and means tests. It is our moral responsibility to make it happen.”