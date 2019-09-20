A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, September 20, 2019:
MAYORS ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Fellow mayors are among the Iowans endorsing Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.
A new wave of a dozen endorsements for Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, includes Iowa mayor Ryan Arndorfer of Britt and former mayor Regenia Bailey of Iowa City. The new Buttigieg endorsements also include Howard County Democrats chairwoman Laura Hubka.
“Congressional politicians tend to focus on ideologies and theories, while civic leaders are more pragmatic. Mayors, like Pete, are practical problem solvers. The paralysis and inaction in federal government simply isn’t acceptable in city government,” Arndorfer said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “As a fellow millennial, I’ve witnessed what happens when leaders in a younger generation step forward to lead. And, as a fellow Midwestern mayor, I recognize how Pete Buttigieg is uniquely qualified to move our country forward. He possesses the ability to end partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill while casting a positive vision for our country’s future.”
BERNIE’S MILLIONS: A day after claiming its 1 millionth donor nationwide, Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign claimed it has made 1 million voter contacts in Iowa.
The voter contacts were made via door-knocking, phone calls and text messages, according to the U.S. Senator from Vermont’s campaign.
“Pundits in the Beltway might not believe it, but Bernie Sanders’ campaign in Iowa is out-organizing the entire field, and this is all powered by the most grassroots volunteers and donors of any campaign in the country,” Sanders campaign Iowa state director Misty Rebik said in a statement. “We’ve hit this mark faster than we expected, but we’re not slowing down — Sen. Sanders will hold 11 events in Iowa in the next four days and we’re launching 165 organizing events statewide in the next five days.”
STUDENTS SIGN ON FOR FEENSTRA: Randy Feenstra’s Congressional campaign announced the support of 220 student supporters from campuses across western and central Iowa.
A state legislator and an instructor at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Feenstra is one of three Republicans offering a primary challenge to incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.
“The College Republican Club at Dordt is ready for an effective conservative to represent the 4th District of Iowa. Many people know Sen. Feenstra as a state senator and congressional candidate, but we know him as a mentor and leader on our campus. Our chapter is proud to endorse him,” Juliana Martinez, chair of the Dordt College Republicans, said in a statement provided by the Feenstra campaign.