A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:
MORE FROM WARREN ON ANTI-CORRUPTION: Senior government officials could not be hired by major corporations for at least four years after leaving public office under a new batch of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s policies for addressing what she calls political corruption.
Similarly, the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts proposed banning large federal contractors from hiring senior government officials for at least four years after they leave office.
Warren said the policies are intended to target corporations that she said benefit from having former government officials in high-level positions. The proposals would apply to corporations worth over $150 billion and companies that control the product or labor supply in their industry, and penalties would be a minimum of 1 percent of the company’s net profit for a first violation, 2 percent for a second violation, and at least 5 percent for any subsequent violation, the campaign said.
“It’s not just Facebook. Today, it is standard practice in Republican and Democratic administrations for giant mega businesses like Pfizer, Google, BP, Citibank, AT&T, Boeing, and Comcast to vacuum up anyone and everyone who leaves one of their government regulators in an obvious effort to leverage their new hire’s political connections and use the allure of potential future job offers to extract favorable treatment,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “Take just a few recent examples of the nation’s largest companies giving cushy jobs to the very people who went easy on them while serving in government or helped them escape harsh penalties. All of this hiring is perfectly legal right now — but it shouldn't be.”
FORMER STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BIDEN: Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Mike Blouin, a former state lawmaker from Dubuque.
“With Joe Biden, what you see is what you get. I see a kind, decent, and empathetic man of faith and character who can be our Commander-in-Chief on day one,” Blouin said of the former vice president in a statement. “Throughout his career, Joe Biden has transformed bold, progressive ideas into real legislative achievements. As a fellow Catholic, I know Joe is guided by his faith and the belief that we ought to lift everybody up, especially our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. And at the end of the day, nothing is more important in this election than defeating Donald Trump --- and Joe Biden is the only candidate who has what it takes to beat Trump like a drum.”
BULLOCK’S LGBTQ POLICIES: Passing federal protections for LGBTQ workers and banning conversion therapy are among Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock’s LGBTQ policies.
The Montana governor said he supports passage of the Equity Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. He said his administration also would prosecute acts of violence against LGBTQ individuals, allow transgender Americans to serve in the military, and promote awareness worldwide by ensuring U.S. embassies and consulates stand with LGBTQ advocates.
“Every American deserves a fair shot at success, but systemic discrimination has blocked far too many members of the LGBTQ+ community from those same opportunities,” Bullock said in a statement. “My administration will make it a priority to reverse Donald Trump’s efforts to marginalize people based on who they love and how they identify, and codify civil rights protections into federal law by passing the Equality Act. Together, we can ensure freedom from bigotry and intolerance, and guarantee equal rights and opportunity for all.”
O’ROURKE ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: A ban on for-profit prisons is one key element of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s criminal justice policy proposals.
The former Congressman from Texas also proposed sentencing reforms and investing $500 million into a pilot program focused on developing alternatives to incarceration, according to his campaign.
He also pledged federal support for re-entry programs and restoring the right to vote for convicted felons upon completion of their sentences.
“It’s unacceptable that America, the home of the free, locks up more of our own than any other country on the face of the planet, as we continue to have the world’s largest prison population --- disproportionately comprised of people of color,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We will not only reform this racist system but we will work to end mass incarceration by ensuring fewer Americans enter the system in the first place while prioritizing rehabilitation and successful re-entry for those who have been locked out of it --- or locked up in it.”
