A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, September 27, 2019:
O’ROURKE PROPOSES REVOKING NRA’S TAX-EXEMPT STATUS: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said the IRS should revoke the tax-exempt status of the National Rifle Association.
Democrats on the U.S. Senate’s finance committee issued a report suggesting the NRA helped to connect Russian officials with senior Republican leaders and influential conservative organizations, the O’Rourke campaign said. O’Rourke, a former Congressman from Texas, said those findings and others in the Senate Democrats’ report should lead lawmakers to remove the NRA’s tax-exempt status.
“The NRA’s tax-exempt status has always been illegitimate, and now, there is no doubt it should be revoked,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Driven by greed, the NRA has captured and corrupted our government — resulting in its inaction on confronting the epidemic of gun violence in America. For an organization that speaks so frequently of the sanctity of our Constitution, it’s clear they ultimately have little regard for it.”
Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the finance committee, pushed back at Democrats’ conclusions, claiming in a news release that they are “heavy on innuendo” and “light on facts or historical context.”
O’ROURKE ADDS IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: O’Rourke announced a new round of nine endorsements from Iowa Democrats, including local leaders like Floyd County treasurer Frank Rottinghaus and Oelwein mayor Peggy Sherrets.
“Beto’s approach is paying off across Iowa — from having no fear in combatting our gun violence epidemic, to fighting for our farmers, teachers and students — and these endorsements show that we’re picking up momentum as we enter the fourth quarter of 2019,” O’Rourke campaign Iowa state director Norm Sterzenbach said in a statement.
WARREN EXPANDS ON ANTI-CORRUPTION PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she would reinstate and modernize the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment in order to reduce Congressional staff’s reliance on lobbyists when designing legislation, her campaign announced.
“We elect our representatives because we trust them to make decisions in our best interests — with the best information and scientific research our government has to offer,” Warren wrote in a social media post. “But today, members of Congress don’t have access to the latest science and evidence, and lobbyists working for corporate clients are quick to fill this vacuum and bend the ears of members of Congress to advance their own narrow interests.”
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts said the Office of Technology Assessment would help Congressional staff obtain information without having to rely on lobbyists who have an interest in how legislation is designed.
She said she also would boost funding for other support agencies and increase the pay of Congressional staffers to make their salaries more competitive with the private sector.
BULLOCK’S PLAN FOR PUBLIC LANDS: The federal Bureau of Land Management would be directed to enhance, not diminish, public lands under Steve Bullock’s administration, the Democratic presidential candidate said.
Bullock, the governor of Montana, said his plan for public lands also would include working with Congress to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund to ensure public lands and waters receive adequate support and using federal resources to address a $16 billion in maintenance backlog in national parks and wildlife refuges.
Bullock said he also would increase the number of free days at and ensure no entrance fee raises for national parks.
“Americans have always said our shared stewardship of our public lands is really one of our country's great equalizers — we all own them,” Bullock said in a statement. “No matter where you live in this country, they provide opportunities for everyone. They really do represent a fundamental part of what it means to be an American.”
STEYER’S PLAN FOR INTERNATIONAL CLIMATE POLICY: The U.S. would work with foreign governments to define environmental crimes against humanity and ensure accountability for those who commit them under his administration, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer said.
Steyer, a businessman from California who founded a national group that advocated for policies that address climate change, said his administration would “work with the global community to create and define environmental crimes against humanity and develop a process for enforcement.”