Campaign Almanac: Rep. Liz Mathis reports raising $715,000

State Sen. Liz Mathis, D- Hiawatha, raised more than $715,000 in the first quarter of 2022, according to her Federal Election Commission report.

Mathis, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, ended the quarter with more than $1.3 million cash on hand and has raised over $1.9 million in the 2022 election cycle. She trails Hinson’s cash on hand by less than $500,000.

Mathis said 78 percent of campaign contributions came from Iowans.

“Like our neck-and-neck poll results, our first-quarter fundraising is another sign that this campaign is building momentum to win,” Mathis said. “While Ashley Hinson’s campaign continues to burn through cash, our team is focused on building a campaign for the long haul.”

Hinson’s campaign said it will report raising over $950,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Although the new northeast Iowa 2nd Congressional District, which includes Linn, Black Hawk and Dubuque counties, is considered “likely Republican” by election prediction sites, Mathis said her campaign’s internal poll of 623 voters indicated she had 42 percent support to Hinson’s 43 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0