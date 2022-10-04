CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Sand goes for humor again in re-election ad

Rob Sand, the Democratic incumbent state auditor, is taking the humorous route once again with the first ad in his re-election campaign.

Sand, who won his first election as auditor in 2018 after deploying a campaign ad that humorously described his frugality, is at it again: his first 2022 re-election campaign ad again plays on the notion that Sand is relentlessly thrifty with taxpayer dollars.

Sand is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Todd Halbur, a businessman and former worker in the state Alcoholic Beverages Division.

The ad features a fictional, self-described government bureaucrat who laments Sand’s attention to detail.

“So four more years of Rob Sand as auditor? Sure, it will save Iowans millions. But who’s going to save me,” the fictional bureaucrat says in the ad.

BUSINESS GROUP ENDORSES GRASSLEY: The Business-Industry Political Action Committee endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley for re-election, according to a news release from the campaign.

BIPAC is an organization that advocates for business interests at the state and federal level. The group’s website says it aims to “improve the political climate in America for the business community and help employers and employees play a more active role in public policy and the political process.”

The PAC donates to both Republican and Democratic candidates, but has donated significantly more to Republicans in previous campaign cycles, according to Open Secrets.

“Because you have been a consistent voice for the business community and the working men and women of Iowa, we are pleased to endorse your candidacy and know that you will be a strong advocate in the Senate for policies that impact and stimulate growth, innovation, and prosperity at both the federal and state levels,” the group’s president and CEO Timothy Riordan wrote to Grassley in a letter, according to the news release.

KINNEY AIRS AD: Kevin Kinney, a Democrat running in one of the Iowa Senate’s most competitive campaigns, has his first campaign ad of the cycle on the air.

Kinney, a retired sheriff’s deputy from Oxford, because of redistricting is running against fellow incumbent and Republican Iowa Sen. Dawn Driscoll.

The ad highlights Kinney’s support for law enforcement, and includes testimonials from retired Iowa law enforcement officials.

“I’m proud of my nearly thirty years in law enforcement and working to protect domestic abuse and human trafficking victims,” Kinney said in a campaign news release. “While I may have taken off my badge to serve in the state Senate, I have always worked in Des Moines to keep our kids and families safe, and to support law enforcement in all the work they do.”

KINNEY, BOHANNAN ENDORSE: Christina Bohannan, the Democrat running for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, endorsed Kevin Kinney, a Democrat running for re-election to the Iowa Senate in rural Eastern Iowa’s 46th District — and vice versa.

Bohannan, an attorney and state legislator from Iowa City, is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Kinney, a retired sheriff’s deputy from Oxford, because of redistricting is running against fellow incumbent and Republican Iowa Sen. Dawn Driscoll.

“Kevin is one of the most impactful and influential legislators in the Iowa Capitol. He is as effective as he is humble about his accomplishments. I don’t know another Iowa legislator who is more bipartisan,” Bohannan said of Kinney.

“Christina shows up for rural Iowans. She’s been to every corner of my district talking with farmers, business owners, teachers, and folks from every walk of life. She listens and tries to do what’s right for her constituents, not what's politically expedient,” Kinney said of Bohannan.