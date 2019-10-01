A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 1, 2019:
SANDERS’ FIRST TV AD COMING: Bernie Sanders’ first TV campaign ad of the 2020 election cycle is headed to Iowa’s airwaves. The Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator from Vermont made a $1.3 million buy in Iowa to broadcast his ad, title, “Fights for Us.”
The Sanders campaign made the ad buy announcement on the heels of reporting a $25 million fundraising haul in the most recent three-month campaign finance period. The ad will begin running Thursday and will run for two weeks, the campaign said.
“Living in a family that struggled economically powerfully influenced my life and my values,” Sanders says in the ad in footage shot at a campaign rally.
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic campaign for president has been endorsed by Eric Giddens, a Cedar Valley-area state senator.
Giddens won a special election to his seat in March. Earlier this year, he hosted a campaign event for Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.
“Elizabeth has the vision and the plans to end the corruption that has eroded opportunity for everyday Iowans and endangered our precious environment,” Giddens said in a news release. “And she understands that she can’t do it alone that we must build a grassroots movement to achieve the change we need.”
CLIMATE GROUP ORGANIZING IN IOWA: The Sunrise Movement, a climate policy advocacy group, announced a new field program in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
The group says it plans to “educate tens of thousands of people in the two pivotal early states on the Green New Deal and where the different candidates stand on climate issues,” and its eight organizers in Iowa will help attempt “to push candidates to take even more ambitious stances and make clear to candidates that whether they do could determine if they win or lose crucial early state contests.”