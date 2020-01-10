Campaign Almanac: Sanders leads new Iowa poll

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:

SANDERS LEADS NEW IOWA POLL: Bernie Sanders took the top spot in the race to the February 3 caucuses in the latest Iowa Poll, published by the Des Moines Register and CNN.

Sanders was the first choice of 20 percent of likely Iowa caucus participants surveyed for the latest Iowa Poll. He was followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent and Joe Biden at 15 percent.

Amy Klobuchar was at 6 percent and Andrew Yang at 5 percent.

The poll surveyed 701 likely Democratic Iowa caucus participants from January 2 through January 8. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

FORMER STATE PARTY LEADER ENDORSES SANDERS: Derek Eadon, a former chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, endorsed Sanders.

Eadon was elected state party chairman in 2017 but stepped down shortly after to deal with a nerve disease. Since then, Eadon has advocated for Medicare-for-all, according to the Sanders campaign.