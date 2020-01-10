Campaign Almanac: Sanders leads new Iowa poll

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:
SANDERS LEADS NEW IOWA POLL: Bernie Sanders took the top spot in the race to the February 3 caucuses in the latest Iowa Poll, published by the Des Moines Register and CNN.
Sanders was the first choice of 20 percent of likely Iowa caucus participants surveyed for the latest Iowa Poll. He was followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent and Joe Biden at 15 percent.
Amy Klobuchar was at 6 percent and Andrew Yang at 5 percent.
The poll surveyed 701 likely Democratic Iowa caucus participants from January 2 through January 8. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
FORMER STATE PARTY LEADER ENDORSES SANDERS: Derek Eadon, a former chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, endorsed Sanders.
Eadon was elected state party chairman in 2017 but stepped down shortly after to deal with a nerve disease. Since then, Eadon has advocated for Medicare-for-all, according to the Sanders campaign.
“Medicare-for-all is a moral and financial imperative for this state and this country,” Eadon said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “This idea that Democrats can’t aggressively advocate for Medicare-for-all and win elections at the same time is bogus. Sen. Sanders’ unwavering support for Medicare-for-all is inspiring both party leaders and new activists across the country. We need ambitious ideas and a grassroots movement of everyday people to make government work for us again, and only Bernie Sanders is building the kind of energy and enthusiasm it will take to beat Donald Trump.”
IOWA LABOR LEADERS ENDORSE WARREN: Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, announced the endorsements of more than 100 labor leaders and union members in Iowa.
“Elizabeth Warren has devoted her life to fighting for workers’ rights and defending the middle class,” Mary Burke, a registered nurse, Iowa labor leader and union member, said in a news release from the Warren campaign. “Whether she’s in the halls of power, at a campaign town hall or on the picket line, Elizabeth has the same message: unions built the middle class and unions will rebuild the middle class. I’m standing with her because she stands up for us.”
You have free articles remaining.
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BIDEN: Kirsten Running-Marquardt, a Democratic state lawmaker from Cedar Rapids, has endorsed Biden, the former vice president.
“I’m caucusing for Joe Biden because now more than ever, we need a stable commander-in-chief that puts America and our soldiers before personal ego and advancement,” Running-Marquardt said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “Joe Biden knows firsthand the sacrifices military families make. While there are many fine candidates in this race, Joe’s foreign policy experience is unmatched --- and he’s our best bet to beat Donald Trump.”
KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES: Klobuchar would, as president, continue her advocacy for legislation that would expand access to home and community-based services for people with disabilities under her plan for Americans with disabilities.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota also proposed a tax credit of up to $6,000 annually for caregivers to help offset the costs associated with medical care, including counseling and training, lodging away from home, adult day care, assistive technologies, and necessary home modifications, her campaign said.
Klobuchar also proposed new, refundable tax credit to help offset the costs of long-term care and expand access to home and community services, and another equal to 20 percent of the premium costs of qualified long-term care insurance.
STEYER PROPOSES PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer’s proposals for immigration policy include a pathway to citizenship for the roughly 12 million people living in the U.S. without legal status.
The California businessman also said he would use executive action to restore a program designed to protect from deportation people living in the U.S. who were brought to the country illegally as children. He also proposed reforming the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, as well as “reinvigorating” the federal asylum and refugee programs, his campaign said.
BUTTIGIEG PROPOSES $1 TRILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: Buttigieg proposed a $1 trillion investment in U.S. infrastructure, and his administration would work with states, counties and cities on the program, his campaign said.
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign said the program would create 6 million well-paying jobs with union protections.
The campaign said in addition to addressing crumbling roads and bridges and public school infrastructure, included in the spending would be programs designed to protect Americans from lead in water and paint, to lower water bills, and to expand public transportation.
“The current administration has been incapable of keeping its promise to pass major infrastructure legislation, and as a result, critical projects around the country are stalled and communities are paying the price,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Cities and towns have been leading the way on new infrastructure partnerships and approaches, but too often the federal government does not help as it should — failing to fund and prioritize infrastructure and relying on outdated standards. Under my administration, local governments will finally have a partner in Washington. As a former mayor, I know that priority-based budgets made locally are better than budget-based priorities set in Washington.”