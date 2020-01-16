Campaign Almanac: State lawmaker endorses Klobuchar

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday:
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Karin Derry, a state legislator from the Des Moines suburbs, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
Derry was part of a wave of Democratic candidates who nearly swept the Des Moines suburbs, knocking out multiple Republican incumbents, in the 2018 elections.
“Amy Klobuchar’s message of unity and progress for working families is exactly what we need to offer voters across Iowa and the country to win back the White House in November,” Derry said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Amy’s focus on the issues that most directly impact peoples’ lives — like access to healthcare, job training and education — and her long track record of delivering for her constituents make her the strongest candidate to lead our party to victory in the Presidential election and down-ballot races across the country.”
You have free articles remaining.
Derry’s is the 13th endorsement of Klobuchar from a current state lawmaker, the most in the expansive Democratic primary field, according to the Klobuchar campaign.
STEYER PROPOSES ‘WORKING CLASS’ TAX CUT: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer proposed a 10% tax cut for what his campaign described as “working families.”
The California businessman said the proposal would benefit 95% of Americans and includes an expansion of tax credits for low-income workers and parents, and a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure.
The program would be funded by a new tax on the top 0.1%of Americans, rolling back recent tax cuts for wealthy Americans and closing a tax loophole on investment income.
“To win in November, Democrats need to take Donald Trump on over the economy and beat him,” Steyer said in a statement. “It is the only way to end 40 years of Republican giveaways to big corporations at the expense of working families. I will promote a new Democratic narrative of how our nation can prosper and thrive by fixing an unfair tax system that sees too many families sit around the dinner table wondering how to make ends meet. This working families tax package will put cash back in American pockets, rewrite the rules, revitalize the middle class, and give our party an economic vision that stands up to Donald Trump”