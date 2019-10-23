A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 23, 2019:
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Claire Celsi, a state lawmaker from West Des Moines.
Celsi, a member of the Iowa Senate’s education committee, endorsed the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts during her recent trip to Iowa, when she unveiled a batch of K-through-12 public education policy proposals.
“Elizabeth Warren clearly sees the peril facing our schools, teachers and students,” Celsi said in a statement distributed by the Warren campaign. “She wants to ensure that every student can reach for their dreams and fulfill their potential with the full backing of the federal government. Warren understands the urgency of this mission. We cannot let another generation of kids lose their opportunity to fulfill their destiny.”
Bre Oxley, an educator and co-founder of the Education Forward Collaborative from Cedar Rapids, and Ankeny school board member Lori Lovstad also announced their endorsement of Warren.
HARRIS ENDORSED BY COUNTY OFFICIAL: Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Johnson County supervisor Pat Heiden.
“Why am I endorsing her? Because she is fierce. She is fearless. And she has a proven record as a determined fighter on behalf of all people,” Heiden said of the U.S. Senator from California in a statement distributed by the Harris campaign.
COMPETING OFFERS: The stakes have been raised — and lowered — as Democratic presidential candidates are offering prizes to campaign donors.
Buttigieg has been offering a chance to attend a viewing of the musical “Hamilton” with his husband Chase; former Maryland Congressman John Delaney followed by offering a chance to attend a World Series game with him in Washington, D.C.
Not to be outdone, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joked that he is offering the chance to attend Helana, Montana’s annual crosstown rivalry high school football game on Friday, complete with “a Coke” on Bullock.