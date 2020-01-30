Campaign Almanac: State lawmakers endorse Biden

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday:

STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BIDEN: State lawmakers Timi Brown-Powers and Pam Jochum endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

Jochum, from Dubuque, was the first female Iowa Senate President. Brown-Powers is from Waterloo.

“After four years of (Republican president) Donald Trump, we need a president who can hit the ground running and unite our country — and that’s Joe Biden. Joe not only has the experience to lead and achieve progressive results, but he is also our best candidate to win in November,” Brown-Powers said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe is the real deal. He’s authentic, relatable, and tough — but he also has the empathy I want in our president.”

Biden has now been endorsed by 15 state legislators, according to the campaign.

KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR OUTBREAK RESPONSE: Against the backdrop of a coronavirus outbreak in China, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar published a plan to improve U.S. response to global health epidemics.