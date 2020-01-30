Campaign Almanac: State lawmakers endorse Biden

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday:
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BIDEN: State lawmakers Timi Brown-Powers and Pam Jochum endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
Jochum, from Dubuque, was the first female Iowa Senate President. Brown-Powers is from Waterloo.
“After four years of (Republican president) Donald Trump, we need a president who can hit the ground running and unite our country — and that’s Joe Biden. Joe not only has the experience to lead and achieve progressive results, but he is also our best candidate to win in November,” Brown-Powers said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe is the real deal. He’s authentic, relatable, and tough — but he also has the empathy I want in our president.”
Biden has now been endorsed by 15 state legislators, according to the campaign.
KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR OUTBREAK RESPONSE: Against the backdrop of a coronavirus outbreak in China, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar published a plan to improve U.S. response to global health epidemics.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she would recommit to the Global Health Security Agenda, which responds to global health threats. And Klobuchar said she would work with allies through organizations like the World Health Organization to improve health infrastructure in at-risk countries and regions.
Klobuchar also proposed “fully funding” U.S. departments and agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health and Human Services department, the National Institutes of Health, and the state department.