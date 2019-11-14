A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday:
IOWANS ENDORSE CASTRO: After his calls to reorganize the presidential nominating calendar — a move that would strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status, Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro has been endorsed by a trio of Iowa Democrats.
Kyla Patterson, chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Stonewall Caucus; Monica Vallejo, president of the Cedar Rapids chapter of LULAC; and Emily Shields endorsed Castro, who recently called for the nominating calendar change in order to include states with more diverse populations than Iowa’s.
“Julián has been a champion for the most vulnerable and marginalized communities since Day 1 of his campaign,” Vallejo said in a statement provided by the Castro campaign. “He las led boldly on immigration, housing, education, police violence, and speaking out against Donald Trump's bigotry — issues that matter immensely to the Latino community in Iowa and elsewhere.”
BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK: Joe Biden is calling for a $1.3 trillion infrastructure investment over 10 years. The Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president announced the proposal as part of his plan to “invest in middle-class competitiveness,” according to his campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
Biden’s plan also calls for creating “good, union” jobs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and revitalizing communities. He further breaks that down by proposing a $50 billion boost for road construction and repairs, making roads safer, and expanding the U.S. passenger rail system.
YANG’S TECHNOLOGY PLAN: A Digital Bill of Rights, which ensures Americans’ ownership of their personal data, control of how it’s used, and compensation for its use, is a central tenet of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s tech policies.
The New York entrepreneur also said government should play a role in halting the spread of misinformation on social media, and establish new antitrust guidelines.
“As the parent of two young children, I’m deeply concerned about technology and how it affects our kids,” Yang said in a statement. “We’re developing technology rapidly and we need to work together to get ahead when it comes to analyzing how it impacts our everyday lives and creating appropriate regulations.”