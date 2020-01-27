Campaign Almanac: Trump surrogates to flood Iowa on caucus day

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday:
TRUMP SURROGATES TO FLOOD IOWA ON CAUCUS DAY: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced it will send more than 80 surrogates to campaign for the president on caucus day, February 3.
Planned surrogates include the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and top campaign staff like Kimberly Guilfoyle and campaign manager Brad Parscale. The list also includes former GOP presidential candidates Ben Carson and Rick Perry, and Iowa surrogates for Trump, like Gov. Kim Reynolds and many state lawmakers.
“Our caucus day operation is just a preview of what is to come,” Parscale said in a news release. “This will be the strongest, best-funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”
AXNE ENDORSES BIDEN: Cindy Axne, the Democratic freshman Congresswoman from central Iowa’s 3rd District, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.
Biden previously was endorsed by 1st District freshman Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer. Iowa’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts are regularly competitive during elections.
“As a former businesswoman who represents a swing district in Iowa, I believe we need a Democratic nominee who not only has the vision to rebuild our alliances and strengthen our middle class, but who can win in November,” Axne said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe is a man of honor and dignity, who has the strength and courage to bring people together and deliver results for working families across Iowa and the country. He is someone who appeals not only to Democrats, but to independents and Republicans as well. Iowans know that he will be ready on day one to lead this country.”
Mark Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown and previous Iowa House Minority Leader, also endorsed Biden.
“Joe Biden has been a steady and constant voice for the two most important values of the Democratic Party: progress and equality,” Smith said in a statement provided by the campaign. “He has been a powerful force for both and has led the fight to ensure that all Americans have a shot to improve their lives.”
STATE LAWMAKER AMONG 40 NEW WARREN ENDORSERS: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a state lawmaker from Ames, is among a batch of new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
The list also includes county and city elected officials, and local activists.
“I have not endorsed in previous races, but this time is different,” Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri-County Democrats in northern Iowa, said in a statement provided by the Warren campaign. “In a field that ranges from good to better, and ultimately best, Elizabeth Warren stands out.”
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Jo Oldson, a state lawmaker from Des Moines and leader in the Iowa House Democrats’ caucus, is among more than 20 new endorsers of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
“Throughout the caucus process, I have found Pete to be an excellent listener who understands the concerns and challenges facing Iowans and our country today,” Oldson said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He is a thoughtful, deliberative leader who has the vision and strength to not only beat Donald Trump but unite and lead our country forward.”
The list also includes state lawmaker Scott Ourth plus county and city elected officials.