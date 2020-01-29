Campaign Almanac: Two polls, one day, different results

STATE PARTY LEADER ENDORSES STEYER: Holly Christine Brown, the chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Asian/Pacific Islander Caucus, has endorsed California businessman Tom Steyer’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Brown, a Filipina, said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign that she is looking for a president who is “willing to listen, learn, and grow.”

“I have seen Tom Steyer meeting and genuinely listening to marginalized communities, and he has shown that he is learning from those experiences,” said Brown, a writer. “To me, this is the mark of a true leader.”

WARREN PROPOSES PENALTIES FOR FAKE NEWS: Warren proposed a plan to address misinformation pushed by hostile foreign governments and any other entities attempting to meddle in U.S. elections.

Warren proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly disseminates false information about when and how to participate in an election.