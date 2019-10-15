A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 15, 2019:
WARREN’S PLAN FOR POLITICAL SPENDING: Federal political candidates would be banned from accepting donations from foreign companies and U.S. businesses’ political action committees under proposals made by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts also proposed cutting down on coordination between PACs and campaigns by considering it coordination if a PAC is run by a person with political, personal, professional, or family relationship to candidate; and banning lobbyists from donating, bundling, and fundraising for candidates.
Warren also would require the disclosure of major donors, bundlers, and finance events in presidential campaigns.
“With money comes time, access, and the corruption of our representative democracy,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “Enough is enough. It’s time to get big money out of politics.”
QUARTET ENDORSES BULLOCK: Steve Bullock’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by four Iowa current and former leaders, including a former state lawmaker and Congressional candidate.
Staci Appel, a former Iowa Senate Assistant Majority Leader and Congressional candidate in 2014, is among those who endorsed the Montana governor. The others are Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, and former Warren County Democratic Party Chair Don Ruby.
“(President) Donald Trump has put the foundation of our country at stake, and our Democratic nominee must have the strength of character to put our nation back on track,” Appel said in a statement provided by the Bullock campaign. “After listening to all of the candidates, Steve stood far and above the rest as a clear leader to protect and defend the integrity of our democracy.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau