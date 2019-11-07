A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday:
YANG’S FIRST CAMPAIGN AD TO AIR: The first campaign ad for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is hitting the TV airwaves in Iowa. The ad is part of a seven-figure buy, according to the Yang campaign.
“This is a significant media buy across the state of Iowa,” senior campaign advisor Mark Longabaugh said in a statement. “Democratic voters will see Andrew Yang’s message multiple times over the next week, learning about his credentials, family and unique plan to move our country ‘a new way forward.’”
The ad buy “underscores the resources available to the campaign and signifies the intention of the campaign to compete through the Democratic primary season,” the Yang campaign said in a news release.
SANDERS’ IMMIGRATION PLAN: Immigration would be “decriminalized” and the nation’s borders “demilitarized” under Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ immigration policy proposals.
The U.S. Senator from Vermont’s campaign described the policy as overhauling the U.S. immigration system into “a humane, lawful process that protects families and respects human rights.”
Sanders also said he would ensure due process for migrants and fully fund and staff independent immigration courts. He also proposed reversing many of Republican President Donald Trump’s executive actions on immigration, placing a moratorium on deportations and ending ICE raids, restructuring the Department of Homeland Security and breaking up ICE and CBP, and extending legal status to individuals in the DACA program and pushing Congress to pass immigration law reform that includes a pathway to citizenship.
“My father came to America as a refugee without a nickel in his pocket, to escape widespread anti-Semitism and find a better life,” Sanders said in a statement. “As the proud son of an immigrant, I know that my father's story is the story of so many Americans today. When I am in the White House we will stop the hatred towards our immigrant brothers and sisters, end family separation, and locking children up in cages. We will end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities, and on my first day as president, I will use my executive power to protect our immigrant communities and reverse every single horrific action implemented by Trump.”
MUSCATINE MAN, LATINO LEADER NAMED TO SANDERS POST: Sanders’ campaign named Nick Salazar, of Muscatine, the campaign’s state co-chair.
Salazar is state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
“I personally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders because he represents the best opportunity for America to truly transform itself into the nation that it can and should be,” Salazar said in a statement distributed by the Sanders campaign. “To win Iowa and build a movement we are bringing together a diverse group of leaders, along with millions of people, who are prepared to fight for justice, and I am ready to be a part of that fight as campaign co-chair here in Iowa.”
MORE ENDORSEMENTS FOR BUTTIGIEG: Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign has rolled out 19 new endorsements, including a pair of former state lawmakers and two former staffers in a Republican White House.
Among those newly endorsing the South Bend, Indiana, mayor are Safe Schools Iowa executive director Nate Monson, former state lawmakers Tom Fey and Daryl Beall, and Graham and Katie Gillette, who worked in the White House under Republican President George H.W. Bush.
“Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the integrity, vision, experience, and intelligence required to lead. His unifying message inspires Americans to work together for the common good,” Graham Gillette said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign.
HARRIS’ AFRICAN-AMERICAN STEERING COMMITTEE: Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign announced its African-American steering committee and the hiring of Mia Mayberry as its new Iowa Deputy Political Director in charge of African American outreach.
The U.S. Senator from California’s new steering committee includes black leaders from across the state, including state lawmakers Phyllis Thede of Davenport and newly elected Ross Wilburn of Ames.
“We are fully committed to running a campaign that embodies the values that Sen. Harris holds,” Deidre DeJear, Harris’ Iowa campaign chair and the first black Iowan to earn a major party nomination for statewide office, said in a statement distributed by the Harris campaign. “We are better as a country when more people are included and our team has made meaningful, continued engagement with communities of color a top priority throughout this race.”
FORMER DEPUTY TREASURER ENDORSES BENNET: Michael Bennet’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Joan Bolin Betts, a former deputy Iowa Treasurer.
“Only one candidate clearly stands out as having both a dedicated and successful history of public service: Michael Bennet,” Betts said in a statement provided by the U.S. Senator from Colorado’s campaign. “He tells the truth, legislates for justice, and works successfully across the aisle for all Americans. He has it all.”
NARAL ENDORSES GREENFIELD: NARAL Pro-Choice America announced its endorsement of Theresa Greenfield in the Democratic primary for Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
NARAL is a politically active national advocacy group for women’s reproductive health care.
Greenfield is one of four Democrats running for the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. The winner will face first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
“As anti-choice lawmakers continue their assault on our most fundamental freedoms in Iowa and nationwide, we need the leadership of pro-choice champions like Theresa Greenfield in the Senate now more than ever,” NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue said in a statement.