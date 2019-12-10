Campaign Almanac: Yang unveils plan for prescription drugs

“As we pursue climate justice, we must not lose sight of the 71 percent of our planet covered by the ocean,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “While the ocean is severely threatened, it can also be a major part of the climate solution — from providing new sources of clean energy to supporting a new future of ocean farming. That is why I believe that a Blue New Deal must be an essential part of any Green New Deal — helping us fight climate change, protecting our health, and creating good, high-wage union jobs in the process.”

STEYER’S PLAN FOR HBCUS: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer proposed a $125 billion investment over 10 years in historically black colleges and universities.

The California businessman also proposed establishing a federal HBCU Board of Regents, which his campaign said would “help foster a stronger, long-lasting connection between HBCUs and their communities.”

“For as long as they’ve existed, HBCUs have been underfunded and left to do more with less — all while producing some of the world’s most brilliant leaders,” Steyer said in a statement. “My HBCU 2030 plan will address these financial hardships, expand economic opportunities, and ensure that our nation’s African-American students have the ability to succeed and lead from out front.”

