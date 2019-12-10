Campaign Almanac: Yang unveils plan for prescription drugs

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:
YANG’S PLAN FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: Pharmaceutical companies would be required to keep prescription drug costs in line with other countries, and the U.S. would create public manufacturing facilities to produce generic drugs to keep minimize costs under Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposals.
The California entrepreneur also proposed allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies and potentially allowing for the importation of prescription drugs from other countries.
“For too long, pharmaceutical companies have been trying to profit from the sick while imposing exorbitant costs on the American people. It needs to stop,” Yang said in a statement. “If the pharmaceutical companies are not willing to compromise, we need to ensure the U.S. government has the ability to force licenses for these drugs to companies who will, to control the outrageous cost of prescription drugs.”
WARREN’S PLAN FOR OCEAN HEALTH: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she would fast-track and make more federal incentives available for offshore renewable energy projects.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts also said her administration would not reject proposed offshore renewable energy projects on the grounds of visual or aesthetic impacts.
“As we pursue climate justice, we must not lose sight of the 71 percent of our planet covered by the ocean,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “While the ocean is severely threatened, it can also be a major part of the climate solution — from providing new sources of clean energy to supporting a new future of ocean farming. That is why I believe that a Blue New Deal must be an essential part of any Green New Deal — helping us fight climate change, protecting our health, and creating good, high-wage union jobs in the process.”
STEYER’S PLAN FOR HBCUS: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer proposed a $125 billion investment over 10 years in historically black colleges and universities.
The California businessman also proposed establishing a federal HBCU Board of Regents, which his campaign said would “help foster a stronger, long-lasting connection between HBCUs and their communities.”
“For as long as they’ve existed, HBCUs have been underfunded and left to do more with less — all while producing some of the world’s most brilliant leaders,” Steyer said in a statement. “My HBCU 2030 plan will address these financial hardships, expand economic opportunities, and ensure that our nation’s African-American students have the ability to succeed and lead from out front.”