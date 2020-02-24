Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, February 24, 2020:

GRAHAM ENDORSES MILLER-MEEKS: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., endorsed state legislator Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ track record during her time in the Iowa Senate proves that she is ready, willing, and able to fight for the conservative values that make America great,” Graham said in a news release issue by the Miller-Meeks campaign. “Under President (Donald) Trump, our economy is booming, terrorist organizations are being eliminated, our border is being secured, and our trade deals are being improved. Now, more than ever, it is important that we send leaders like Dr. Miller-Meeks to Congress to keep our country moving in the right direction.”

The other Republican running in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional race is former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling.

UNION ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Iowa’s chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees endorsed Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary. The union represents more than 8,700 federal employees in Iowa, according to the Greenfield campaign.