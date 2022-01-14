Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
REYNOLDS ‘SAFE’: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ re-election bid is classified as “safe,” according to a recent analysis from U.S. News and World Report.
Reynolds, a Republican, has not made her re-election bid official, but is widely expected to run again. She was elevated from lieutenant governor to governor in 2017, and won her first full, four-year term in 2018 by just less than 3 percentage points.
“In a state that has trended conservative in recent years, Reynolds remains the favorite to win a second full term,” the report says. “Reynolds’ polling has remained steadily above 50 percent, as has (Republican former president Donald) Trump’s in the state. Barring something unexpected, Reynolds should be on her way to another term.”
Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman and former state secretary of state candidate, and Des Moines lawyer Kim West are running in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
SMITH FUNDRAISING: Roby Smith, a state lawmaker and Republican candidate for state treasurer, announced that his campaign raised nearly $135,000 in 2021, with 98 percent of the contributions coming from Iowans.
In a news release, Smith said his campaign finished the year with more than $144,000 in the campaign account.
“We’re thrilled with the overwhelming support we’ve received from Iowans who are ready for a change in the state treasurer’s office,” Smith said in a statement. “Iowans are eager for a treasurer who understand the challenges of the 21st century.”
Assuming he is the Republican nominee, Smith would face longtime Democratic incumbent treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, who is the nation’s longest-tenured state treasurer.
AFP ENDORSEMENTS: The Iowa chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy organization, has endorsed Republican statehouse candidates Steven Bradley and Zach Dieken. The group supports its endorsed candidates through direct outreach, digital advertising and campaign mailers, according to a news release.