Campaign Notebook: Iowa Senate Majority Leader Whitver to run in new district

Under his leadership, the Republican majority in the Iowa Senate has grown to 32 of the 50 members.
DEM LEADERS ENDORSE DEJEAR: Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, have endorsed Deidre DeJear, the party’s likely candidate for governor.
DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman, likely will challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds this fall. No other Democrat is actively campaigning for governor.
“Iowans are ready for a fresh start,” Konfrst said in a news release from the DeJear campaign. “We’re tired of politics and worried about our communities. We’re sick of division. We’re exhausted and sometimes it feels like we just can’t catch a break. And we’re ready for a new governor.”
Wahls said, “It's clear that after five years of a Kim Reynolds’ administration, we need new leadership. Iowans deserve a governor who will put them first every single day.”
MILLER-MEEKS FILES PAPERS: Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks filed her nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State on Thursday to run in Eastern Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District.
According to her campaign, she submitted 3,195 signatures.
The new 1st District spans 20 counties in southeast Iowa, including Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Keokuk, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott and Washington counties. Sixteen of the 24 counties Miller-Meeks currently represents are in the new district.
Miller-Meeks submitted her longtime Ottumwa address on the nominating papers. The address is in the new 3rd District, currently represented by Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat.
Congressional representatives are not required to live in the district they represent, just within the state boundaries. Miller-Meeks has previously said she plans to move to the new district but would also keep her Ottumwa home.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks laughs before a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, of East Moline, chats with Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks before a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Curt Meeks sports a shirt that supports his wife Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as she speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, of East Moline, takes a selfie with Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks before a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hugged by her husband Curt Meeks after a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Photos: Miller-Meeks announces run for Iowa 1st Congressional District
1 of 14
Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-009
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-002
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks laughs before a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-013
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-007
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-003
Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, of East Moline, chats with Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks before a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-012
Curt Meeks sports a shirt that supports his wife Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as she speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-001
Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, of East Moline, takes a selfie with Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks before a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-010
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks announces her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District, during a news conference Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-011
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-005
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-006
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-004
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
111021-qc-nws-millermeeks-008
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hugged by her husband Curt Meeks after a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.
Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during a news conference to announce her intention to run for reelection in the new 1st Congressional District Wednesday at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport.