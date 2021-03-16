Capitol Digest for Monday, March 15, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
TAX HOLIDAY EXPANSION: Members of an Iowa Senate Ways and Means subcommittee gave initial approval Monday to a proposal to expand Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday to include emergency preparedness supplies.
Iowa’s law exempts purchases of school supplies and clothing items of up to $100 from the state’s sales tax during the first Friday and Saturday of August. Senate Study Bill 1240 seeks to expand the sales tax “holiday” to emergency preparedness supplies of up to $100, although subcommittee members expressed interest in allowing an individual purchase of up to $1,000 but not extending that to commercial contractors.
They also reacted favorably to a request to consider adding Sunday to the August holiday to make it a full weekend, although there was no fiscal estimate on the proposed expansion.
Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said he preferred the sales tax holiday stay education-focused but wondered if the emergency preparedness supplies should be exempted from state sales tax altogether if they are priority items.
Two GOP subcommittee members agreed to forward the bill to the full committee for further consideration.
BACKUP COMMUNICATIONS: The Iowa Communications Network is partnering with Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management to use FirstNet as the backup connection for Iowa-based Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPs, providing 911 services to Iowans.
Currently, the ICN is used as the primary network provider for Iowa Homeland Security and the 113 Iowa-based PSAPs. If the primary traffic route for 911 calls is damaged, 24 PSAP connections will be used reroute to the FirstNet network to wirelessly connect redundant routers back to the PSAPs.
Homeland Security and ICN are expected to add more PSAPs with the same configuration in the future.
ICN is using the FirstNet infrastructure to provide a separate, redundant network for 911 traffic. ICN’s Radio Access Network deployment is unique for FirstNet, since it encompasses multiple sites and spans the entire state.
ICN also established a separate virtual private network within the FirstNet infrastructure, which provides redundant connections for disaster recovery used for wireless and wireline 911 services.
The ICN is made up of about 3,400 miles of owned fiber optics reaching all 99 counties statewide, with leased connections making up the remaining miles of the network.
HOLIDAY TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT: Iowa’s Transportation and Public Safety departments are teaming up for a traffic enforcement effort to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.
The March 17 holiday typically is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which safety officials said Monday also means more impaired drivers on the roads.
In 2019, there were two crashes in Iowa over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday that killed four people, and state public safety officials say drunken driving accounts for nearly one-third of vehicle-related fatalities in Iowa and in the United States.
This week represents the kickoff of a comprehensive yearlong campaign to support traffic fatality reduction on Iowa’s roadways, according to a joint news release. The two departments have teamed up with law enforcement associations and highway administrations to form the Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force. It will focus on enforcement, engineering and education to reduce the number of fatalities.
In addition, organizers said the goal of the task force is to educate drivers to change dangerous driving behaviors, as well as new programs, policies, and processes to create a safer traffic system that can affect everyone on the road.
The campaign, “Drive Safe Iowa: The Power Is In Your Hands,” introduces a communications effort that reinforces messaging around the most common risk factors that drivers face on the road.
The Iowa DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers will be joining statewide efforts in conducting a special enforcement initiative geared toward seat belt compliance and the reduction of impaired drivers around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
ENDING DIVERSITY PLANS: Five school districts with voluntary diversity plans no longer would be allowed to reject open enrollment requests from students who wish to attend a different public school under a House-passed bill approved Monday by the Iowa Senate Education Committee.
School officials in the West Liberty, Postville, Waterloo, Davenport and Des Moines districts have policies that restrict but do not bar higher-earning families from enrolling students in other districts via Iowa’s open-enrollment option. House File 228 would repeal that 2009 provision.
Backers said the change is needed so parents can decide what school setting is best for their children’s educational needs.
“I would suggest that for the 10,000 kids in these five school districts, open enrollment doesn’t exist,” said committee chair Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, before the 9-5 party-line vote.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said the five districts grant most open enrollment requests or try to make accommodations for students having problems, and removing the voluntary arrangement would be “using the strong arm of state government to go in and mess around with local control.”
The bill now moves to the Senate debate calendar for consideration.
CENSORSHIP SANCTIONS: Senate Republicans kept a bill moving Monday that proposes to sanction high-tech companies for censoring social media free speech.
Under Senate File 571, “big-tech” corporations, like Facebook, Google and Microsoft, that attempt to censor or silence conservative voices on social media will be met with financial sanctions that could affect hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local tax incentives if a court finds an internet purveyor violated the free speech rights of Iowans.
“This is a great bill. I cannot wait to vote for this bill on the floor of the Iowa Senate,” said Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, before Senate Ways and Means Committee members on a party-line vote advanced to the debate calendar a bill that he said “tells companies don’t violate the rights of Iowans and you don’t lose any of your cushy tax breaks.”
Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, called the bill an “anti-jobs, anti-tech, anti-business, anti-growth” measure that is giving Iowa’s reputation a “black eye” in the business community and scaring away development prospects.
“I wish that Gov. (Kim) Reynolds would step up and talk to Republicans in the Legislature to let you know that this bill is hurting Iowa’s opportunities for business growth,” Petersen told committee members Monday.