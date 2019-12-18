CAPITOL DIGEST for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019:
EMPOWER RURAL IOWA: Members of a task force established by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July 2018 offered ideas Wednesday during a meeting in Perry aimed at strengthening rural areas of Iowa.
The panel mainly called for increased state grant programs that would help rural areas.
Among the suggestions:
• Providing additional funding and a higher state match for existing broadband grants that improve internet speed in rural areas, as well as updated maps of broadband connectivity in the state.
• Increasing the $1 million cap on Main Street challenge grants.
• Boosting the funding for the state Department of Natural Resources’ derelict buildings grant program and streamlining its eligibility and application processes.
• Providing more rural set-aside money in the Community Catalyst grant program.
• Continuing the “small cities set-aside” in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.
• Continuing support for Rural Innovation Grants and Rural Housing Assessment Grants that were created during the last legislative session.
• Creating a matching grant program focused on developing rural leaders through professional visioning processes and encouraging the implementation of community vision plans by funding a rural set-aside in quality-of-life programs, such as Enhance Iowa and Iowa Great Places.
Earlier this year, Reynolds signed House File 772 – legislation to provide incentives for broadband and workforce housing in rural Iowa.
EDUCATION CHIEF LEAVING: Ryan Wise, the director of the Iowa Department of Education since July 2015, has accepted a new position at Drake University in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday, and officials in her office said details of the transition are still being finalized.
In a statement, Wise said he is proud of the educational progress that has been made during his time as Iowa’s education chief, and he looks forward to “continuing the work to strengthen the state’s education system at Drake University.”
Wise was appointed state education director in July 2015 by former Gov. Terry Branstad and reappointed to the post in January 2019 by Reynolds.
“Ryan Wise is a true public servant who leaves behind a tenure of unmatched passion and dedication to educating Iowa’s children,” Reynolds said in a statement. “He was a critical partner in our efforts to immerse students in a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for the ever-changing 21st century.”
Reynolds said the current dean of the Drake School of Education is “an essential partner in our state’s STEM efforts, so I know we all look forward to continuing to work with Ryan in this new role.”
Wise is the second state agency director to leave the Reynolds administration recently. Mark Lowe recently announced he was asked to resign as head of the Iowa Department of Transportation effective Jan. 10.
NEW HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERS: Majority Republicans in the Iowa House have elected Rep. Mike Sexton of Rockwell City as House majority whip for the 2020 session, which begins Jan. 13.
The 53-member House GOP caucus on Tuesday also elected Reps. Holly Brink of Oskaloosa and Jon Thorup of Knoxville to serve as assistant majority leaders.
The newly elected representatives will join the House Republican leadership team of Speaker-elect Pat Grassley of New Hartford, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley and Speaker Pro Tem-elect John Wills of Spirit Lake.
Other assistant-majority leaders in the Iowa House include Reps. Dan Huseman of Aurelia and Louie Zumbach of Coggon.
LOTTERY MILLIONAIRE: Iowa Lottery players in the Eldora area are being urged to check their Mega Millions tickets after someone bought a ticket at an Eldora convenience store that won a $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.
Lottery officials say the ticket was bought at Casey’s on Edgington Avenue in the north-central Iowa city.
The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $372 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.
A single ticket purchased in Ohio won the jackpot.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16.
Two other tickets — one in New York and one in West Virginia — also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, and a $2 million-winning ticket was bought in Pennsylvania.
This is the sixth prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa this year.