CAPITOL DIGEST for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

• Creating a matching grant program focused on developing rural leaders through professional visioning processes and encouraging the implementation of community vision plans by funding a rural set-aside in quality-of-life programs, such as Enhance Iowa and Iowa Great Places.

Earlier this year, Reynolds signed House File 772 – legislation to provide incentives for broadband and workforce housing in rural Iowa.

EDUCATION CHIEF LEAVING: Ryan Wise, the director of the Iowa Department of Education since July 2015, has accepted a new position at Drake University in Des Moines.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday, and officials in her office said details of the transition are still being finalized.

In a statement, Wise said he is proud of the educational progress that has been made during his time as Iowa’s education chief, and he looks forward to “continuing the work to strengthen the state’s education system at Drake University.”

Wise was appointed state education director in July 2015 by former Gov. Terry Branstad and reappointed to the post in January 2019 by Reynolds.