Capitol Digest for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

PRISON STAFF ASSAULTED: Officials with the state Department of Corrections say a correctional officer was assaulted at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Tuesday night. The officer was working his post on a living unit when an inmate unexpectedly struck the officer with a closed-fist strike to his head, according to a department press release. The officer used defensive techniques to control the inmate, and additional security staff arrived quickly to assist in restraining the inmate. Officials say the officer was treated and released for minor injuries at the local hospital. The facility’s medical staff determined the inmate did not suffer any major injuries. Department officials the incident was under investigation on Wednesday.