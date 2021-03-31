CAPITOL DIGEST for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 31, 2021:

SPEEDING ALLOWED: The House Transportation Committee unanimously approved SF 551 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF551 that would allow volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel to “reasonably exceed” speed limits when responding to an incident.

Rep. Gary Worthan. R-Storm Lake, told the committee there have been incidents of volunteer firefighters being ticketed for speed or stop sign violations when they were going to the fire station to respond to a fire or other emergency.

The bill would not relieve the driver from the responsibility to drive safely and would not protect them from the consequences of reckless disregard for others, he said.

In many cases, volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel have special license plates that identify them as emergency personnel and, if approved by the Department of Transportation, have flashing blue lights on their vehicles.

The bill does not grant emergency personnel immunity, and Worthan said that could be a problem for volunteers who have a commercial driver’s license. If ticketed, that violation could jeopardize their CDL.