CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa sees 47th Save Haven baby

Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representatives, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Specific details are withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, administrator of the DHS adult, children and family services division.

“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

The Safe Haven procedure prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infants, as well as the anonymity of the parents or authorized individuals who relinquish custody of the child, according to state officials.

The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in Eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered newborn.

Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.