Capitol Digest

“A boy may believe he is a girl, but that doesn’t cancel out his physical advantages,” she said. “To pretend otherwise is naive” because males are typically bigger, stronger and faster than females, she said. Boys and girls are equal, “but not interchangeable.”

She rejected claims her amendment would be discriminatory, she said. “Instead it makes sure there is a place for everyone.”

She then withdrew her amendment.

PRESCHOOL EXPANSION: A Senate Education subcommittee Thursday advanced a House-passed bill that would allow schools to expand the eligibility and funding provisions for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.

HF 318 expands eligibility to include children who turn 5 years old between March 15 and Sept. 15 of the school year.

The bill provides for a three-year pilot project beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

School districts must give priority to 4-year-old children born on or before Sept. 15. The bill directs school districts to provide consultation services for the parents or guardians of children enrolled or eligible to enroll in the preschool program in assessing a child’s readiness for enrollment in either preschool or kindergarten.

Currently, there are 321 school districts that participate in the voluntary preschool program for eligible 4-year-old children with an estimated cost of $88.3 million.

