CAPITOL DIGEST

OBSCENE MATERIALS: Legislation to make it an aggravated misdemeanor to provide obscene products or services to public or private schools has been introduced in the Iowa House.

HF 2176 permits a county attorney to begin a civil proceeding to stop the dissemination of the materials. Also, a parent of a student in the school or a child using the library may bring a civil action for injunctive relief, punitive damages — a minimum of $10,000, and other equitable relief.

The fine for an aggravated misdemeanor is at least $855, but not more than $8,450. If the person has been convicted of a prior violation, they could be charged with a Class D felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,245 and five years in prison.

It would not be a defense to label the materials as curriculum approved for educational use. The bill would not prohibit the use of appropriate material for educational purposes and does not prohibit the attendance of minors at an exhibition or display of artworks.

FAMILY FIRST: Since becoming the 11th state to adopt an approved Family First Prevention Plan, Iowa has reduced the number of youths in group care by 48 percent.

It’s the department’s philosophy that children do best in their own families, Janee Harvey, Iowa Department of Human Services Adult, Children and Family Services division administrator, told the House Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday. Social workers are expected to support parents whenever possible, Harvey said. If children must be removed from their home, the DHS looks first to extended family, then to fictive kin — a person not related by blood but who provides a stable connection — and then to licensed foster care and, finally, residential care.

The number of youths in residential care settings has dropped from 635 in fiscal 2016 to 333 last year, Harvey said. The department expects that number to tick up slightly.

Fifty-five percent of all children and youth in foster care are living with fictive kin, and there has been a 20 percent reduction in children entering foster care, she said.

Harvey also told the legislators DHS is seeking a number of changes to remove redundant mandatory reporter requirements, limit the length of time allegations of child abuse, denial of care and dangerous substance are considered to the most recent five years, extend foster child care from 19 to 21 years of age if the youth wants to remain in foster care, and reduce barriers for accessing information about siblings and other records to adult adoptees when parental rights are terminated.

TABLED: A bill to limit the range of topics teachers may talk about in the classroom has been tabled for the year.

HF 2053, sponsored by Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, would prohibit teachers from discussing topics such as the “so-called systematic nature of racism” as well as curb how teachers talk about current events or controversial topics. That could limit discussion of pretty much any topic, Nathan Arnold of Professional Educators of Iowa told the House Education subcommittee Tuesday.

HF 2053 also would have prohibited students from lobbying lawmakers and prevented schools from accepting private contributions to support class or civic activities.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: HF 2040, a bill to prohibit requiring COVID-19 immunization for anyone to be enrolled in a licensed day care or school sailed through a House Education subcommittee Tuesday.

For the most part, speakers told lawmakers decisions whether to vaccinate children should be left to parents, not schools or the state.

School boards don’t want to be put in the position of deciding which vaccines — beyond those currently required by state law — should be required for students, Emily Piper of the Iowa Association of School Boards said.

Gabby Fistler, a member of the AGWSR school board headquartered in Ackley “and concerned parent,” agreed that decision is the responsibility of parents. Brei Johnson of Johnston, speaking to Informed Choice Iowa, pushed back on “misleading information” about the risk to children. Vaccinating children to protect adults is unethical, she said, adding that herd immunity is a myth. Also, supporters said children should not be denied education based on their vaccination status.

Only Chaney Yeast of Blank Children’s Hospital spoke against the bill that had 30 Republican co-sponsors. Listening to the comments was “a tale of two worlds when I look at our current hospital census,” she said. While children’s admissions for COVID-19 had been stable, in December and January they began to double.

“It’s no longer ‘kids don’t get COVID.’ It’s no longer ‘kids don’t get it as bad as adults,’” Yeast said. She encouraged lawmakers to visit Blank or their local hospital to see how children are being affected by COVID-19.

A similar bill, SF 2079, is in the Senate Education Committee.

CHILD CARE: A package of child care assistance proposals passed the Senate’s human resources committee. SSB 3066, which was presented by the state Department of Human Services, would remove a cap on the amount of time a child is eligible for child care assistance when his or her parent is hospitalized or ill, and expand foster care eligibility from 18 years old to 21. With its committee passage, the bill is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.

DEMOCRATS’ SCHOOL FUNDING: Statehouse Democrats are proposing the state boost K-12 public school funding by 5 percent for the next school year. That would amount to an investment of nearly $300 million in new funding.

Democrats noted that is roughly the same as how much a corporate income tax cut proposed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds would cost, although that cost is spread out over five years.

“I think it’s fair to say that our plan helps to make up for years of underfunding public schools across the state,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said during a news conference. “It gives schools flexibility to do what they need to do in their own classrooms, in their own schools, in their own communities.”

Majority Republicans in the House and Senate have not yet announced their proposal for K-12 public school funding levels. Reynolds proposed a 2.5 percent increase, which would be roughly $154 million in new money.

EMINENT DOMAIN: A bill to ban the use of eminent domain to acquire agricultural land for private projects, such as the recently proposed underground pipelines, has been introduced by a northwest Iowa senator.

Although generally, Iowa law prohibits the use of eminent domain to take agricultural property except for a public purpose or if a property owner consents, that does not apply to utilities under the authority of the Iowa Utilities Board.

SF 2160, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, strikes that exception.

The proposed legislation comes as Summit Carbon Solutions has indicated it wants to use eminent domain to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through 30 Iowa counties in northern and western Iowa. It doesn’t have voluntary easements from property owners to build the 681-mile pipeline, so it is asking the IUB for permission to use private property with payment, but against owners’ wishes.

TEACHER INCENTIVES: A package of proposals designed to help schools recruit and retain teachers passed out of a Senate subcommittee with bipartisan support, and compliments from across the spectrum of stakeholders and advocacy groups.

SSB 3067 would expand a state program that provides grants to teachers and add some focus to small, rural schools; provide an accelerated path to a teacher’s license; and authorize districts to use their funds to create a student loan forgiveness program.

All three members of the subcommittee — two Republicans and a Democrat — said they support the legislation. And advocacy groups for teachers, school boards and other educational bodies expressed their support for elements of, if not the entire, bill.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, the Senate Education Committee chairwoman who is leading the bill, called it an “all of the above kind of strategy” to helping schools address a shortage of teachers and other staff.

With its passage out of subcommittee, the bill is eligible for consideration by the full Senate Education Committee. It is on the agenda for the committee’s meeting Thursday.

MANDATORY E-VERIFY: All Iowa employers would be required to use the E-Verify program that searches federal databases to determine whether an individual is living in the country legally and thus eligible to work here under legislation approved on a party-line vote in the Senate.

Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, said roughly 5,500 Iowa employers already use the program voluntarily. SF 339 would make using the program mandatory.

“Hiring people who are in the country illegally is a violation of federal law, and there are pretty serious penalties for those who do that,” Garrett said.

With its passage, the bill is eligible for consideration by the full Senate.

ANTISEMITISM DEFINITION: The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would match the state’s definition of antisemitism to the definition used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the legislation is important and timely because of the increase in acts of violence against Jewish Americans.

SSB 3010 now is eligible for consideration by the full Senate. A companion bill is advancing in the House.

