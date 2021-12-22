CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
BRANSTAD’S NEW VENTURE: Former U.S. Ambassador to China and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is back in the consulting business.
Branstad and Steve Churchill, who served as his chief of staff to the U.S. embassy in Beijing, have launched a new venture called the Branstad Churchill Group LLC. The U.S.-based firm will provide advice, guidance and solutions to organizations, corporate leaders and investors seeking to conduct business in China and the United States.
“The relationship between the United States and China is the most consequential relationship in the world,” Branstad said in a news release announcing the new partnership. “At the Branstad Churchill Group, we specialize in bringing strategic insight and solutions to corporate leaders and investors conducting business in China and the United States.”
According to the news release, the Branstad Churchill Group hopes to be a strategic partner in helping organizations and individuals advance their goals in areas of strategic insight, risk management, market growth and stateside services. Branstad served as the U.S. ambassador to China from 2017 to 2020 after two gubernatorial stints in Iowa that made him the longest-serving governor in U.S. history.
EXCEPTIONAL CREDIT RATING: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says Iowa’s AAA credit rating has been affirmed by Fitch Ratings.
The exceptional credit rating from Fitch follows a report from Moody’s Investor Services that affirmed the state of Iowa’s AAA rating earlier this fall. According to Fitzgerald’s office, Fitch publishes credit ratings that are forward-looking evaluations of a state’s ability to meet financial commitments, similar to how an individual’s credit score is rated.
“This rating would equate to an individual with a credit score over 800,” Fitzgerald said. Just as with an individual credit score, states are reviewed periodically. “Iowans can continue to rest assured the state’s finances are in secure order,” Fitzgerald said. “Our conservative budget management, low debt liability and diverse economy helped the state maintain our AAA rating.”
— Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau