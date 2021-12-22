CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

BRANSTAD’S NEW VENTURE: Former U.S. Ambassador to China and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is back in the consulting business.

Branstad and Steve Churchill, who served as his chief of staff to the U.S. embassy in Beijing, have launched a new venture called the Branstad Churchill Group LLC. The U.S.-based firm will provide advice, guidance and solutions to organizations, corporate leaders and investors seeking to conduct business in China and the United States.

“The relationship between the United States and China is the most consequential relationship in the world,” Branstad said in a news release announcing the new partnership. “At the Branstad Churchill Group, we specialize in bringing strategic insight and solutions to corporate leaders and investors conducting business in China and the United States.”