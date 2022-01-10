CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SPORTS TOURISM GRANTS: Cities, counties and Iowa nonprofits, including those that sponsor or support sporting events, are eligible to apply for assistance from the new state Sports Tourism program.
The grants can provide up to 50 percent of costs to promote or market an eligible sporting event. Grant requests may not exceed $500,000.
The application form and additional information are available at https://www.iowaeda.com/enhance-iowa/sports-tourism.
Applications will be accepted on the first of the month, starting on Feb. 1, through June 1, or until the $1.5 million in program funds are allocated.
A webinar will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 to explain the program and answer questions from potential applicants.
NEW ELDORA SUPERINTENDENT: Jason Sodders has been appointed superintendent of the Boys State Training School in Eldora, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Friday.
Sodders, who has been with the school since 2000, has most recently been the school’s deputy superintendent.
“After a thorough search and interview process, my team and I came to the same conclusion that Jason was the right choice to lead the Boys State Training School,” DHS Director Kelly Garcia said.
“We need someone who understands the youth on campus and someone who understands the evolution of the school — where it has been and where it’s heading.”
The school, she said, is undergoing changes, and “we need a leader who can see the facility through this transition, while keeping (the school) positioned to meet the challenging needs of the youth we serve.”
Sodders, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in sociology and criminal justice from Upper Iowa University, said, is staff and youth safety.
The Boys State Training School opened in 1873 and provides individualized treatment, rehabilitation and education programs for 12- to 18-year-old boys who have been found delinquent in the juvenile court system.
RESCHEDULED: The Iowa Utilities Board has rescheduled five meetings for landowners affected by the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project.
The rescheduled meetings, which were postponed due to weather last month, will be in Hamilton County, noon Jan. 20 at Briggs Woods Conference Center, Webster City; Hardin County, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Ellsworth Community College auditorium, Iowa Falls; Franklin County, noon Jan. 21 at Franklin County Convention Center, Hampton; Floyd County, noon Jan. 24 at Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), Charles City; and Butler County, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Greene Community Center, Greene.
In addition, the Iowa Utilities Board is clarifying the time for a virtual public informational meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Advanced registration is required on the board’s website.
Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found at iub.iowa.gov under the News Releases quick link on the homepage.
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau