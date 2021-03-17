CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 17, 2021:

ELECTIONS IN EMERGENCIES: A House State Government subcommittee took less than three minutes to advance Senate File 531 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF531 to give the Secretary of State more flexibility when conducting elections during an emergency.

The bill, approved by the Senate 30-17, cleared up constitutional questions lawmakers may have about how those elections are conducted.

Currently, any changes the Secretary of State wants to make have to be approved by the Legislative Council. The 2020 election made lawmakers aware “there are all sorts of non-controversial, but important, changes that can be made that we shouldn’t necessarily need the Legislative Council to convene to approve every single one,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said.

The council would be able to address changes it believes were improper, he added.

“It makes sense to give the SOS some flexibility while maintaining some oversight,” Kaufmann said.

Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, thought the bill appeared to be another in a “long line of bills where there doesn’t seem to be a groundswell of support.”