Capitol Digest

Senate Republican leaders did not respond to a request for comment, but Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said, “The governor’s balanced approach to the pandemic has protected lives and livelihoods of Iowans. Because of the governor’s approach, Iowa is in a position to stay open, for parents to have the option to send their kids back to school in-person and for our state to come back stronger than before.”

HOOVER AWARD: Officials from the Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation were on hand Wednesday at the Statehouse to present their 2020 Uncommon Public Service Awards to Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale.

The award presentation was delayed because of the last legislative session’s suspension because of COVID-19.

Gaines, a retired teacher who spent 40 years in the classroom, told her House colleagues, “I hope the work I have done over my lifetime has made my community and my state a better place to live for all Iowans.”

Zaun, a central Iowa businessman and former mayor, said he was humbled by the “incredible honor,” and his voice choked as he spoke of his late father and the sacrifices and support of his family.

Nominations are being accepted until March 1 for the foundation’s 2021 award winners.