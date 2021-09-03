CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
DRIVE SOBER: The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunken-driving traffic fatalities.
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period, there were 451 traffic fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent involved drivers who had been drinking and 38 percent involved drivers over the legal limit, according the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
In Iowa in 2019, there were six fatalities over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Three involved a drunken driver.
To help keep people safe on Iowa roadways and put an end to drunken driving, extra law enforcement will be out, both locally and nationally, in support of the 2021 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Monday.
ELECTIONS CERTIFICATION: Election training specialist Wes Hicok, of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, has been designated as a certified elections/registration administrator, the highest professional achievement in the nation for an election official, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
The designation is achieved through a multiyear course taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration faculty and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
The CERA distinction will make Hicok better able to help the office and county auditors across the state in navigating elections, said Pate, who earned the designation in 2018, becoming the first secretary of state in the U.S. to complete the certification process while serving in that office.
Hicok joined the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office in March 2016 following 10 years in the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, where he served in various roles, including deputy auditor.
ALCOHOL SALES STRONG: Iowans continued to spend on alcoholic beverages, according to the state Alcoholic Beverages Division, which reported $415.8 million in liquor sales, a 13.2 percent increase from fiscal 2020 to 2021.
The division reported an increase of about $900,000, or 2.7 percent, in liquor sales revenue for July 2022 compared with July 2021 when using an accrual basis of accounting, indicating that the growth in liquor sales may begin to slow.
About $150 million was reverted to the state general fund and to the Iowa Department of Public Health for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, more than the $141 million projected by the Revenue Estimating Conference.
FORESTRY GRANTS: Local governments, schools and service organizations are eligible to apply for tree-planting grants in counties hard-hit by the 2020 derecho, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The application deadline has been extended to Sept. 13.
The Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program is open to organizations within the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation.
The Iowa Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the community-based tree-planting program to help recover from the derecho. Reimbursable grants from $500 to $5,000 can be used to purchase and plant trees on publicly owned lands. Tree species must be suitable to Iowa’s climate. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street rights of way, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails.
Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses.
The application and rules can be found at iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Urban-Forestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT: Stacy Ritchie of Adel has been appointed a district court judge in Judicial Election District 5A by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Ritchie is an assistant Dallas County attorney. She is a graduate of Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn., and Drake University Law School.
She fills the vacancy created by the coming retirement of District Court Judge Richard B. Clogg. Judicial Election District 5A includes Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Marion and Warren counties.