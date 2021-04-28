Capitol Digest

Security concerns prompted the decision, and Iowa is one of few states without a security fence around the governor’s residence, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

“I think it’s probably the right thing to do and nothing will change,” Reynolds said. “It’s still the people’s house, and we’ll continue to do tours and it will continue to be open. But I’m not going to second guess (the public safety department’s) recommendation.”

SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: The Iowa Senate voted Wednesday to confirm 93 of Gov. Kim Reynolds appointments to various state boards, commissions and other posts.

Senators voted 47-1 to confirm former state Rep. Josh Byrnes of Osage to the Iowa Utilities Board. Five Republicans voted against Byrnes’ appointment to fill a vacancy on the three-member panel.

The Senate also voted 48-0 to confirm Linda Miller as director of the state Department on Aging and Ryan Dokter as a member of the County Finance Committee.

Michael Richards, Greta Rouse and Abby Crow also were approved as members of the state Board of Regents — Richards and Crow by a 47-0 and Rouse by a 46-1 outcome.

The Senate also voted 47-0 to confirm 87 appointee en masse rather than individually.