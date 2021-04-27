CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
CALL FOR SAFETY REVIEW: Democratic lawmakers renewed their call for Gov. Kim Reynolds to take immediate action to improve worker safety at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. A month after two staff members were killed by inmates attempting to escape, another worker was assaulted over the past weekend.
Reynolds called for an independent, outside investigation immediately following the deaths at Anamosa.
The most recent incident “makes clear the Reynolds administration must immediately do more to keep the front-line workers in our prisons safe,” Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, said in a letter to Reynolds. She wants an update within 24 hours.
Anderson was among Democrats who recently toured the prison and met with staff. They were told current staffing requires two correctional officers to supervise a cellblock with almost 300 offenders, radio equipment needs upgrading and the facility has several blind spots that create an unsafe environment.
In addition to Reynolds’ action, the director of the Department of Correction has made some changes and promised more to improve safety. She is bringing in an independent correctional security team to assess the incident at Anamosa. Responses to her request for proposals are due May 5.
Democrats are asking for the federal departments of Justice and Labor to conduct an outside investigation into the deaths at Anamosa and a safety review of all Iowa correctional institutions.
WORK ZONE AWARENESS: The Iowa Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones as the summer construction season gets underway.
As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, DOT officials paid tribute to two employees, Lynn Roder and Jeff Arbogast, who lost their lives in work zone crashes in 2020.
Roder was directing traffic in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 18 near Boyden last July when he was struck and killed. Arbogast was killed when his DOT vehicle was struck by a large truck on U.S. Highway 218 near Olds last August.
According to the state agency, DOT officials have seen a significant uptick in inattentive and speeding drivers as department employees patch potholes, repair guardrails or do other tasks in dangerous circumstances that put both workers and vehicle occupants at higher risk.
DOT officials say safety is at the heart of road construction projects in urging drivers to move over or slow down when they see flashing lights ahead. They also point out that many times there is very little buffer between construction workers and vehicles traveling at highway speeds.
COLLEGE SAVINGS APP: Participants in College Savings Iowa accounts now can download ReadySave 529, an app that puts all their account information at their fingertips, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced.
Account owners can download the app in the Apple and Google Play app stores to view their College Savings Iowa account balance, transaction history and investment allocations.
Additional features include the option to make a one-time contribution or set up recurring transactions; share unique gifting codes to encourage family and friends to contribute to their College Savings Iowa accounts; and see how their savings stack up when compared with other account owners.
College Savings Iowa is a 529 program that lets family members, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. It can be used to pay for qualified expenses such as tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more.
Iowa taxpayers can deduct the first $3,474 they contribute per beneficiary account from their state taxable income in 2021. College Savings Iowa holds over $5.9 billion in assets and more than $3.4 billion has been withdrawn for qualified education expenses.
For more information, call 888-672-9116 or visit collegesavingsiowa.com.
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: Members of the Senate Education Committee agreed by voice vote Tuesday to advance three of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to the state Board of Regents for individual confirmation votes.
Along with reappointing Michael Richards to another six-year term, the governor selected Greta Rouse and University of Iowa student Abby Crow to serve on the state panel, which oversees the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa and two special schools in Vinton and Council Bluffs.
Also Tuesday, members of the Senate State Government Committee agreed to advance Mark Campbell’s appointment to the state Racing and Gaming Commission for a confirmation vote.
Because of COVID-19 and other delaying factors, senators have agreed to extend the confirmation period beyond the normal April 15 deadline to accommodate late-arriving gubernatorial appointments that must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators, to be confirmed. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate with one GOP senator on military leave.