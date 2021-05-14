Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

TRANS ATHLETES: Legislation to bar transgender students from competing in sports with other students of the same gender with which they identify is under consideration by House Republicans, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Friday.

“We want to work with the Senate and with (Gov. Kim Reynolds) to make sure that we're all on the same page before we would move forward to something,” he told reporters.

Grassley said he has been approached by parents of high school athletes at sports events who support restrictions on transgender students’ participation.

“So we're working to see where we can find a level of compromise within the House and Senate because we want to make sure to make a run at this as an issue before we wrap up session.” he said.

One attempt at a ban was offered as an amendment to a House bill earlier in the session, but the sponsor withdrew it. At this point in the session, a bill would have to come from leaders or as an amendment to a bill being debated.