A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 27, 2019:
BIRTH CONTROL ACCESS: Iowa women would be able to purchase some forms of birth control from a pharmacist without a doctor’s prescription under legislation approved by the Senate.
The proposal was introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and highlighted in her condition of the state address during the first week of the legislative session.
Supporters, including both Republicans and Democrats, said the proposal will expand contraceptive health care options for Iowa women, especially those who live in rural areas and may have difficulty scheduling a doctor’s appointment.
Reynolds issued a statement after the bill’s passage in the Senate, saying, “Anything we can do to prevent unintended pregnancies, we should look at it. I want to thank the Iowa Senate for working with me to increase access to contraception for Iowans. The policy makes sense, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Senate File 513 passed the Senate with just six Republicans --- all men --- voting against it. It now moves to the House, where it must pass through a committee there by the end of next week in order to remain eligible for consideration over the rest of the session.
