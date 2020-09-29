Capitol Digest

The grants — funded by the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund — will help power Iowa’s economic recovery by incentivizing creation and expansion of apprenticeship programs with emphasis on recruiting individuals affected by the pandemic, Reynolds noted.

The opportunities combine on-the-job learning with related classroom instruction, providing the apprentice with a nationally recognized credential and employers with a skilled worker at the end of the program, she said.

The first grant opportunity is available to high schools, nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. These grants total $5 million, with a maximum award of $50,000 per applicant.

The second grant opportunity is available to post-secondary institutions or health care employers. These grants also total $5 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per applicant.

Both grants can be used to purchase equipment, tools, simulators, instructional materials, updated curriculum or other necessary items to expand or create registered apprenticeship programs that provide for online learning as well as hands-on learning, according to the governor’s office.

Grant applications must be tied to an existing registered apprenticeship program or commit to starting a new program no later than Dec. 31.