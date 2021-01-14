Capitol Digest

CREATING BIOFUEL DEMAND: A House Republican leader is calling for at least 50% of new motor vehicles be able to burn E85, a gasoline-ethanol mixture, in nine years.

Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, has introduced HF 73 to require that at least 25% of new vehicles sold by licensed dealers be flexible fuels vehicles by 2027. That would double by 2030.

If enacted, a violation would be a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $25 and $1,500 or up to 30 days in jail. Their motor vehicle dealer license could be revoked or suspended.

POPULAR ELECTION: A proposal to select Electoral College electors based on the results of the national popular vote rather than on the outcome of a presidential election in Iowa is again being floated by Democratic legislators.

HF 71, introduced by Rep. Bruce Hunter, De Des Moines, is similar to a Democratic proposal in 2009 that would have Iowa join the National Popular Vote Compact. If states representing a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes agree to the change, the bill would take effect.