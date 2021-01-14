Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
PROTECTING SPEECH: A House Judiciary subcommittee has advanced a bill supporters say would give Iowans more protection to exercise their right of free speech.
HSB 12 would provide that lawsuits brought against a person for exercising their right of free speech in connection with a “public issue or an issue of public interest” could be rejected by a court unless the court determines the plaintiff has a probability of prevailing.
If the lawsuit is rejected, the defendant could recover legal costs.
The bill has the support of media groups and the ACLU of Iowa, which called so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation “nothing more than a private abuse of the public courts system.”
ENGLISH ONLY? NADA: Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, has introduced HF 72 to repeal the 18-year-old Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act.
The bill, passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature in 2002 and signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack, requires that all official documents state should be in English.
CREATING BIOFUEL DEMAND: A House Republican leader is calling for at least 50% of new motor vehicles be able to burn E85, a gasoline-ethanol mixture, in nine years.
Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, has introduced HF 73 to require that at least 25% of new vehicles sold by licensed dealers be flexible fuels vehicles by 2027. That would double by 2030.
If enacted, a violation would be a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $25 and $1,500 or up to 30 days in jail. Their motor vehicle dealer license could be revoked or suspended.
POPULAR ELECTION: A proposal to select Electoral College electors based on the results of the national popular vote rather than on the outcome of a presidential election in Iowa is again being floated by Democratic legislators.
HF 71, introduced by Rep. Bruce Hunter, De Des Moines, is similar to a Democratic proposal in 2009 that would have Iowa join the National Popular Vote Compact. If states representing a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes agree to the change, the bill would take effect.
Today, the state Democratic and Republican parties determine the electors. Which slate of electors cast votes for president is determined by the outcome of the presidential vote in Iowa.
This year, for example, the GOP electors cast their Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump based on the incumbent winning more votes in Iowa than Joe Biden or any other challenger.
Under the proposed legislation, a Democratic slate would have cast Iowa’s votes for Biden.
In 2009, SF 227 was approved by the Senate State Government Committee but never brought to the floor. Only one member that committee, Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, still is serving.
Democrats were split on the issue with Gov. Chet Culver and Secretary of State Mike Mauro led opposition to the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal and U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin were supporters of the change.