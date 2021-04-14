Capitol Digest

BUILDING AN INFRASTRUCTURE BUDGET: Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 11-8 on Wednesday to advance a $106.9 million infrastructure budget bill that includes another $17 million installment for the governor’s Workday contract and a $1.5 million sports tourism program funded by state sports betting proceeds.

Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, said Senate Study Bill 1264, which passed along party lines, covers a number of yearly expenses for regent universities’ tuition replacement, tourism and Great Places initiatives, lake restoration, water quality and state parks.

But Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, questioned funding for portable bomb tech kits, emergency rescue vehicles and “a lack of funding going to infrastructure” in a budget area traditionally devoted to vertical infrastructure and “quality of life” amenities.

She also questioned why the Senate bill did not include a House provision to spend $500,000 to upgrade security cameras at the state Capitol complex in Des Moines — especially after a break-in at the Statehouse last year and the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“We are setting ourselves up for a very dangerous situation if we don’t include money to upgrade the security of this facility,” she told her Senate colleagues.