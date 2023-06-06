Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican, has joined another multistate lawsuit against Democratic President Joe Biden, this one over the administration’s border policies.

Bird also in a news release endorsed Republican-led federal legislation that would make lab-based fentanyl copycats Schedule I drugs.

Iowa is among 22 states to sign onto a letter, initiated by Florida and Virginia, that calls on Congress to pass H.R. 467, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act, or the HALT Fentanyl Act.

By reclassifying fentanyl copies as Schedule I drugs, they also would become illegal to sell or distribute.

In 2022, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues caused about 66% of drug overdose deaths, and fentanyl analogues often are more potent than fentanyl itself, according to the Iowa AG’s office.

“Criminalizing fentanyl analogues will give law enforcement the tools they need to fight the deadly fentanyl epidemic, crack down on drug dealers, and save lives,” Bird said in a news release issued late last week.

Also late last week, Bird joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s new immigration asylum rules.

The rules, put in place after the recent expiration of the pandemic-era Title 42, mean federal officials can turn away asylum-seekers who did not meet certain criteria, including migrants who passed through another country to reach the U.S. without applying for asylum there.

Most migrants found violating the policy will be banned from re-entry for five years.

Migrants also can schedule a time to present at an entry port with an app, or prove that it was not possible to use the app due to a language barrier or other obstacle. The states argued those exceptions will allow more migrants to cross the border illegally.

“This open border rule turns every state into a border state. It strains our already-overburdened border security and invites an increase of illegal drugs, crime, and human trafficking into our communities,” Bird said in a news release. “We must take urgent action to secure our border and keep the Biden Administration in check.”

The Indiana-led lawsuit includes 19 states.

Attorney general announces new hires

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced new hires to her senior staff last week.

Susan Krisko will serve as deputy attorney general for criminal justice, overseeing criminal prosecution. She has worked in the attorney general’s office for 15 years and was previously an assistant attorney general who specialized in prosecuting high-level felony cases.

Daniel Barnes will serve as deputy attorney general for consumer protection, overseeing consumer fraud cases. Barnes was an attorney at a private Milwaukee firm for more than eight years, working executive compensation and employee benefit issues. He also has worked as a legal intern for the Iowa governor’s office.

Nearly 500 sites for summer food program

The free summer food program for low-income students will be available at nearly 500 sites across the state, the Iowa Department of Education announced.

The program was created to help ensure low-income students who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year don’t go hungry during the summer, the department said. Students ages 18 and younger will be able to receive free meals at a variety of locations, including schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries, housing complexes and camps.

Iowans can find summer meal sites at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids, by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304, or by calling any of these numbers: 2-1-1; 866-3-HUNGRY (866-348-6479) for English;

877-8-HAMBRE (877-842-6273) for Spanish.

The program is funded by the federal agriculture department and operated by the state education department.

Photos: Gov. Reynolds tours site of The Davenport collapse