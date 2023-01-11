CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa Gov. Reynolds places moratorium on state rule-making

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed an executive order putting a moratorium on state agencies drafting new administrative rules.

The executive order also directs state agencies to conduct a cost-benefit review of every rule and regulation they have on the books and to evaluate whether there are less-restrictive alternatives.

“Iowa's Administrative Code contains over 20,000 pages and 190,000 restrictive terms, putting undue burden on Iowans and the state's economy, increasing costs for employers, slowing job growth, and impacting private sector investments,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“In Iowa, we’re taking a common-sense approach that gets government out of the way and leads to a more robust economy in every community.”

Lawmakers said the moratorium is not expected to impact rule-making resulting from new laws passed by the General Assembly.

Reynolds, in her Condition of the State address to lawmakers Tuesday night, outlined proposals to streamline state government, including the rule-making moratorium as well as a proposal to merge 37 executive cabinet agencies to 16.

“When it’s all said and done, Iowa will have a smaller, clearer and more growth-friendly regulatory system,” Reynolds said during her Tuesday address.

HEALTH CARE APPRENTICESHIPS

As announced in her Condition of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds made available $15 million in grants to increase apprenticeship programs in health care.

Last year’s grants, as part of a pilot program, helped Iowans become nurses. This year’s program will be expanded to include EMTs, behavioral and substance abuse specialists and others.

Reynolds’ office said the expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will bolster Iowa’s health care workforce.

“Apprenticeships are working in Iowa and opening important doors,” Reynolds said in the news release. “We want to do everything we can to get Iowans engaged in the workforce and set up for meaningful careers.”

Grant applications are being accepted at iowagrants.gov. The deadline to apply is noon March 9.

The grants are funded by federal pandemic relief funding.

JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT

Blake Norman was appointed as a district judge in northeast Iowa.

Norman, a native of Garner, is the current Hancock county attorney. He has degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University Law School.

Norman will serve in the judicial district that covers Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.

Transportation funding

The state transportation commission at its regular meeting approved $7.4 million for myriad recreation trail projects, air quality programs and grants for intercity bus programs.

The commission approved:

$3.9 million for eight projects in Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program, including $1.5 million for a traffic signal master plan in Ames.

$2.2 million in grants for intercity transportation programs in Burlington, Jefferson and Fort Dodge.

$1.3 million for five federal Recreational Trails Program projects.