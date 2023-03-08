Iowa House Republicans passed a bill on Wednesday that would prohibit school libraries from including books that are not “age-appropriate,” barring any books that contain sexual content.

Teachers librarians would be required to create a library program within the parameters of the bill. The program would be set up by the school librarian working with students, teachers, administrator and other staff, and regularly reviewed.

The House passed the legislation 60-37. Three Republicans joined all Democrats in voting no.

The bill follows hearings by the House Government Oversight Committee last month where parents who attempted to get books removed from school curriculums or libraries told lawmakers there should be more processes in place to restrict books they see as obscene. Lawmakers also heard from school administrators and students who had been involved in requests to remove library books.

Republican Rep. Brooke Boden said the bill is not intended to restrict books dealing with LGBTQ characters or classics like To Kill A Mockingbird, which some opponents have cited as a book that would be banned under the bill.

“I just want to make it extremely clear that we are not banning books,” Boden said. “And parental choice still exists. Parents can still read the books of their choice to their own children.”

Books like "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," "Me, Earl and the Dying Girl" and "Gender Queer" are among the books that have been successfully removed from Iowa schools, according to PEN America.

But Democrats said the bill was unnecessary, saying processes already exist to review books in schools and that the bill could prohibit books that have literary value, and it would remove books that parents may want their child to read.

“There may be some passages that, taken out of context, may seem inappropriate,” said Rep. Sue Cahill, a Democrat from Marshalltown and former school librarian. “But we look at the literary value of books, how it represents students in our school system.”

GRANTS AWARDED TO HELP LOWER WORKPLACE LANGUAGE BARRIERS

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced new grant awards targeted at reducing language barriers within Iowa’s workforce.

Reynolds announced $357,470 in funding to provide dual-language instruction in Spanish, English and Mandarin to 465 employees at 11 different Iowa businesses.

The programs seek to help employers serve more customers and boost recruitment and retention efforts with new staff, according to the governor’s office.

Employers were required to provide plans for sustaining each language program, and courses were encouraged to be conducted onsite or include several options for flexible transportation offsite.

Grants were awarded to:

ALPLA Inc., Iowa City

A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., Dubuque

Catalyst Project Management, Iowa City

Country Maid, West Bend

Heritage Building Maintenance, Des Moines

Interstates, Sioux Center

Ironwood 53 Design and Build, Rock Valley

Neumann Monson, Iowa City

New Hope Village Inc., Carroll

Shearer's Foods, Burlington

VGM Group, Waterloo.

